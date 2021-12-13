38.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Obituaries
Obituary: Brandy Litton, 43

Brandy Lynn Byrd Litton, of the Mill Branch community in Huntsville, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at her home, with her family by her side. She was 43.

Life: Born Nov. 2, 1978, Brandy was the daughter of Jerry “Worm” and Sheila Barnes Byrd. She was a loving and caring mother and daughter. She belonged to the Antioch Baptist Church and was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: Brandy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jr. and Liz Byrd and Charlie and Marie Barnes; by her uncles, Mike Barnes, James “Bunkus” Barnes and Donald Ford; and by her aunts, Linda Sexton and Marva Jean Ford.

Survivors: In addition to her parents, Brandy is survived by,
• Children, Chadran and Brindyl Litton;
• Brother, Shannon Byrd and wife Bridget;
• Nephew, Cayden Byrd;
• Uncles, Carlos Jeffers and wife Ina, Will Barnes, George Ford and Virgie Ford, and Larry Byrd and wife Wanda;
• Special cousin, Beth West;
• The father of her children, Kevin Litton;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Litton family on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy and Sarah Byrd. Committal service will be Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the Mill Branch Cemetery, beginning at 12 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

