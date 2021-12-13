Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Apparently, it’s no longer kosher to report thefts that take place within the community.

Apparently, reporting the name of someone who has been criminally charged with theft is a bigger offense than actually stealing something.

I say “apparently” because I’m drawing conclusions — admittedly, with a bit of hyperbole — from recent comments that have been made on the Independent Herald’s Facebook page and that have turned up in my email.

This publication reports every arrest that is made by Oneida Police Department — every week, without exception, from the major crimes against persons to the minor crimes against property. That’s our job: to report. Our readers don’t expect us to merely be a cheerleader, any more than they expect us to play the part of judge and jury. They just expect to be informed. And, so, that’s what we do. We report — the good and the bad that happens within our community. I have sat down at my computer more than once to type up stories on family members and friends. It’s not always a chore I look forward to, but it’s a responsibility. The moment we stop reporting the news because we take it upon ourselves to decide the community doesn’t need to know based on who it might offend or embarrass, we might as well close this thing down and turn off the lights.

Things have changed in the news industry over the years. Sometimes, those changes are good. It’s been less than 20 years since the Knoxville News Sentinel ran a large Page One photograph of the charred bodies of American servicemen hanging from a bridge in Iraq. Forty years ago, this publication routinely printed photos of the bodies of wreck victims and drowning victims.

You haven’t seen a picture of a dead body in this publication in a long, long time … and that’s not a bad thing. What was acceptable forty years ago isn’t acceptable now. Along the way, there’s been a distinction made between informing and sensationalizing.

But sometimes the changes are a little bit of a head-scratcher. As recently as 10 or 12 years ago, the pictures of nearly any fender-bender in Oneida would’ve been somewhere in the pages of the newspaper, seldom drawing any complaint. Today, a photo of a wreck photograph — any wreck photograph — tends to draw instant criticism, even though we only cover accidents that involve fatalities or other extenuating circumstances (like the bus crash on West 3rd Avenue in Oneida a few weeks ago).

There’s certainly a debate to be had over whether it’s necessary to print photographs of tragic scenes in order to meet the obligation of informing. But, often, pictures tell the story much more effectively than words. You know the saying about photographs and a thousand words. At the end of the day, what is “news” is largely determined by what interests people. And you’ll rarely find an accident scene that doesn’t cause people to go out of their way to see it and gawk. Every news editor attempts, to some degree or another, to discern between the public’s need to know and their desire to know. But that’s a dangerous distinction to try to make, because it just creates opportunities for bias to slip into the news. None of us are without bias, and it’s way too easy for what the public needs to know to become about what we want to share. The best publishing policy is one that includes minimal intervention from humans. Just throw the info out, and let conclusions be drawn. As the old Fox News Channel motto went, “We report, you decide.”

So, that’s what we attempt to do — not always without error, admittedly, but with good intention. I am a firm believer that drug addiction is an illness, and that it should be treated more like illness than a crime. My evolution on that topic has influenced the way I do my job … but you’ll still find plenty of drug-related articles among the stories we cover — because drug abuse is still a criminal offense, and our job is to inform, not to sweep info under the rug because of personal beliefs.

That brings us back to the recent spate of shoplifting at Walmart. It has been argued that people who steal food from Walmart are acting out of desperation, not criminal intent. My position would be that there’s never a justifiable reason for stealing from anyone — whether it’s an individual or a large corporation. The size of Walmart and its profit margins certainly doesn’t make it a worthwhile target. Stealing a bicycle from Walmart is no different from stealing a bicycle from your neighbor’s kid. And if you’re truly hungry, our society offers way too much help for those in need to justify stealing to feed yourself or your family. In every single issue of the IH, you’ll find notices about multiple food banks that offer assistance for Scott Countians every week, and there are several other food banks in operation that aren’t included on these pages. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in our community who is hungry and has no options.

But even if all of that weren’t true, even if there were people who were hungry and without options, how would we differentiate between people stealing out of necessity — if there were such a thing — and stealing because they want a new stereo for their truck? That puts us back on the slippery slope, which is the last place we want to be.

Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.