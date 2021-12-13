Delphia Goodman, 64

Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64.

Life: Born in Scott County to the late Claude and Audrey Mae Carroll Goodman on June 27, 1957, Delphia was of the Baptist faith. She loved to sit on her porch and watch the creation of her Lord and Savior.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Delphia was preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Mcgouwn; brother, Gaither Goodman; nephew, Logan Blake Lawson; aunts, Mildren Lowe and Grace Gibson; uncle, Odeva Carroll; and by her grandparents.

Survivors: Delphia is survived by,

• Brother: Dennis Goodman and wife Mossy;

• Sisters: Annette Letner and husband Benny, Claudette Lawson, and Evette Goodman and husband Karl;

• Many special nieces and nephews;

• Many special friends.

Services: Delphia’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.