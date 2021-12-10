39.1 F
Oneida
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Eye to the Sky: A low chance for severe storms early Saturday

By Ben Garrett

Scattered showers will persist throughout the day today ahead of an approaching cold front, with a more organized line of showers — and, potentially, thunderstorms — rolling our way late tonight and early Saturday morning.

The current timing has this line of convection knocking on our door around daybreak Saturday morning, or slightly before (say, around 6 a.m.). Currently, it does not look like that severe weather will be a huge threat here on the Cumberland Plateau, but the National Weather Service’s Morristown office is highlighting the potential for some damaging wind gusts and even the low possibility of an isolated tornado.

Further to our west, severe weather is a very real threat tonight. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the risk for supercells and “a few strong, longer-lived tornadoes” across parts of eastern Texas and the lower-to-mid Mississippi Valley, along with the possibility of “strong tornadoes” in eastern Arkansas and the lower Ohio River Valley. There is an “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather in place for much of the western half of the state, and the “Slight Risk” for severe weather extends all the way to the western edge of the Cumberland Plateau.

Again, the severe weather threat should be mostly west of our area. We’re only in a “Marginal Risk” area for severe weather here on the Cumberland Plateau. That does mean there is a risk — albeit a very small one — for severe weather.

The line of convection will have pushed east of our area by lunch time tomorrow. After that, we’re left with falling temperatures. Our temps will likely be in the 60s at daybreak tomorrow, which is very unusual for December, but temps will drop throughout the day. We’ll probably be in the mid 50s by lunch, into the 40s by late afternoon, and into the 30s by sunset. Eventually, we’ll drop all the way into the upper 20s before daybreak on Sunday.

The temperature rebound will be swift. We probably won’t get out of the 40s on Sunday, but we’ll be back into the 50s by Monday, and then we’re looking at very warm weather for much of next week before another cold front swings through towards the end of the week. Really nice weather should be in store for at least Monday-Wednesday of next week. Rain chances will return on Thursday, associated with the cold front.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

