Eye to the Sky: Very warm week coming up

We may be closing in on Christmas, but it isn’t going to feel much like Christmas next week — which is a theme that we’ve written about repeatedly in recent days, as a mild December continues. After a brief cool-down behind a cold front this weekend, it looks like much of next week will be very warm — though not record-breaking — as strong high pressure builds over the eastern United States.

Temperatures will likely be at least 15° above normal for a few days, and could even approach 20° above normal before the next cold front sweeps through the region.

A quick turn-around

A cold front will arrive behind a departing storm system on Saturday, dropping temperatures throughout the day. And we may not get out of the 40s on Sunday — which will feel quite cold but is actually about normal for this time of year.

After that, though, we begin a quick turn-around. We’ll probably be back into the 50s by Monday and could hit 60° by as soon as Tuesday as the high pressure system tightens its grip over the eastern U.S.

By Thursday — and perhaps by Wednesday — we will be in the mid 60s, and could be approaching 20° above normal. (The normal high by Thursday is 48°.)

The “heat wave” will abruptly end as the week closes, with another cold front sweeping through the region. But it’s going to be a pretty significant warm-up in the meantime.

Currently, the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 61° in Oneida on Tuesday, with a high of 64° on both Wednesday and Thursday. In Jamestown, which falls under the purview of a separate NWS office, the forecast is similar: 60° on Tuesday, 62° Wednesday and 63° Thursday.

The GFS and ECMWF computer models are also similar, with the GFS getting us to 65° on Thursday and the ECMWF slightly warmer than that.

Crazy as that seems, that’s not record-breaking. The hottest temperature recorded in Oneida for the date of Dec. 16 (Thursday) was in 1984, when it was 73°. That same year, it was 72° on Wednesday’s date, which is also a record. The record for Tuesday’s date is 69°, which was set in 2015.

What will the weather be like on Christmas?

We’ve talked a lot on this blog about the unusually warm month of December — and how winter as a whole will be mild. But we’ve also talked about how we aren’t likely to see wall-to-wall warmth this winter (we never are, in any winter) and we’ve discussed the possibility of a pattern change in time for Christmas.

Let’s talk about the latest in that regard.

First off, it’s been an exceptionally warm month of December, with temps in the 70s already and temps expected in the 60s next week. But the extreme warmth looks like it might be about to end, although we will probably see temperatures that are still slightly above-average for the interim (in the low 50s).

But what about real cold weather?

There’s nothing showing up on the horizon that would suggest a pattern change is definite, or even that it’s likely. However, there are some signs that a pattern change is possible.

You might recall that in an earlier blog post we discussed the combination of a positive Arctic Oscillation, positive North Atlantic Oscillation and negative Pacific North American ridge index, which is what we’re currently in, and how those often correlate to mild/warm weather in the eastern U.S. Well, the current forecasts are pretty uncertain with regard to these teleconnections, but there are some indications that both the AO and NAO may trend towards negative territory, while the PNA trends towards neutral territory. If the AO were to go negative, there’s going to be a better source of cold air to work with, though you really want to see ridging out west for troughs (which correlate with cold weather) to really have a chance to dig in here in the east.

We’ve also talked about the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which is a measure of storminess in the equatorial region. We’re currently in Phase 6, which is not conducive for cold winter weather in our region. But both the GFS and ECMWF are forecasting the MJO to move well into Phase 7 over the next couple of weeks. If that happens — and it should be pointed out that it’s a pretty big “if” — there will be a far greater chance that we see cold weather.

The GFS model has even been hinting at some cold weather spilling into our region just in time for Christmas.

If — and, again, the emphasis is on “if” — a pattern change to cold does occur, there’s no guarantee that it happens by Christmas. It could just as easily happen around New Year’s, or even in early January. But it’s worth keeping an eye on, if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas.

Currently, model projections are for seasonal temperatures — and rain — on Christmas Day. But that could change as quickly as tomorrow.

We mentioned 1984 above. It’s interesting that the upcoming period looks like it’ll be the warmest we’ve been at this point in December since 1984. Because those who are old enough to recall can remember very well how the Winter of 1984-1985 shaped up.

After that high of 73° on Dec. 16, 1984, we saw temperatures cool off some but remain in the upper 50s to around 60° for the next week. Then we were in the 40s on Christmas Eve, but back to almost 60° on Christmas Day, before returning to near 70° just a few days after Christmas.

And then the bottom fell out. After a high of 67° on New Year’s Day, 1985, we were only in the 30s by Jan. 3, and we saw a trifecta of winter storms that kept snow on the ground for all of January and into February, with our all-time low temperature of -26° on Jan. 21.

That’s not to say that Winter 2021-2022 is going to turn out anything like that, but it’s interesting to compare and contrast.