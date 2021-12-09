Dept. of Health reports two more covid deaths in Scott County, as the number climbs at its fastest rate since January

Scott County’s covid death toll has risen faster over the past month and change than at any point since the beginning of the calendar year.

The TN Dept. of Health reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of local deaths being blamed on covid since Nov. 1 to nine.

Eight of those covid-related deaths have been reported in the past three weeks.

The dates reflect when state health authorities reported the deaths, not necessarily the date they actually occurred.

Not since early January, when the brunt of the second — and worst, at least locally — wave of Covid-19 was being felt, has the Dept. of Health reported as many covid-related deaths in such a short span of time in Scott County.

Of course, that isn’t necessarily surprising. After covid numbers soared in Scott County and across Tennessee through much of the month of December, they quickly tapered off after that. A widely-predicted new wave of infections as a result of Christmas get-togethers never materialized, and by late January health authorities were routinely reporting single-digit numbers of new cases each day.

It wasn’t until late summer, at the end of July, that covid cases began to tick up again, as the more-infectious Delta variant of the virus reached Scott County.

And while the number of concurrent active cases peaked at over 400 last December, the number of concurrent active cases with the third and latest surge of the virus, the one that began in late July, peaked at more than 500 in late September.

Nevertheless, the rate at which covid-related deaths are currently being reported is somewhat jarring because the commonly-accepted narrative since the third wave of the virus began is that it is far less deadly than previous outbreaks — perhaps mostly because a large percentage of the elderly and other at-risk individuals have been vaccinated.

For perspective, there have been a total of 477 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scott County since Nov. 1, and nine covid-related deaths during that time span. The number of deaths correlates to 1.9% of the new cases during that time. Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 23, when there were also nine covid-related deaths reported in Scott County, there were 599 new cases reported — meaning covid-related deaths correlated to 1.5% of the new cases during that time span.

That’s hardly scientific, since there’s no way to determine — based on the data made publicly available by the state — when someone who died of covid was actually infected. That makes determining a true death rate difficult.

Measured another way, there have been 2,550 new cases of covid and 21 deaths since the last wave of the virus began in Scott County — dating back to Aug. 2, when the Dept. of Health reported 15 new cases in a single day after the virus had essentially been dormant for much of the summer. That means that 0.8% of covid cases have ended in death since the current wave began. Last winter, when the second wave of the virus manifested itself, there were 2,107 new cases of the virus and 26 deaths between Nov. 2 and Jan. 16, which means that 1.2% of covid cases ended in death during that time span.

There have been a total of 5,808 covid cases in Scott County since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 69 of them — or 1.2% — have ended in death. It’s a low percentage, to be sure, but it’s also a percentage that remains greater than the death rate of seasonal flu, which is often estimated by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to be somewhere between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Of course, as has often been pointed out, the covid death rate may not be as significantly greater than the flu death rate as those numbers indicate, since the number of covid cases is based on confirmed reports from doctors and labs, whereas the annual number of flu cases is based on estimates. It has been speculated that as much as 60% of covid cases in the U.S. have gone unreported. If that percentage holds true in Scott County, the death rate would be much lower — though still somewhat higher than seasonal flu.

The virus bounces back

While death rates are subject to at least a certain degree of speculation, what doesn’t require speculation is the current trends of Covid-19. It is now clear that the virus — which was waning throughout Tennessee as the cold-weather season began — is now on the comeback, even if it isn’t clear how significant that comeback will ultimately be.

The resurgence isn’t yet being seen in Scott County. Here, the Dept. of Health has reported an average of only eight new cases per day over the last four days, and the number of active cases is holding steady at 130. That’s a little higher than the number of active cases a week ago (121), but it’s far fewer than the number of active cases two weeks ago (185).

Statewide, the numbers look a bit different. The Dept. of Health has reported an average of 1,955 new cases of the virus each day over the past nine days. That’s more than double the average number of daily new cases for the nine-day period preceding that. Testing positivity is back into the double-digit range, and climbing. And the number of people who are hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tennessee will likely be greater than 900 by the end of the weekend, after it had once dropped below 700.

That same trend is being seen in East Tennessee hospitals. In the 19 hospitals that fall within Knoxville and surrounding communities, there are currently 183 covid patients admitted. That number is up from 133 on Nov. 25.

In Scott County, testing positivity for the past week is 8.4%, which is actually down a bit from previous weeks. Only about 14% of Scott County’s new cases of the virus in the past week have been in school-aged children, a number that is also down.