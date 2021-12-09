39.1 F
Oneida
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...
Sports Oneida Basketball: Oneida overcomes mistakes to rout Oakdale
SportsOneida

Basketball: Oneida overcomes mistakes to rout Oakdale

Caden Rector attempts a 3-point shot during Oneida's win over Harriman on Nov. 23, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Rory Blevins
Updated:

Tuesday night (Dec. 7) saw Oneida defeat Oakdale in a non-district game. The final was 72-50. The Indians struggled throughout most of the game. Several key mistakes were made; luckily those did not cost Oneida the game. They did, however, keep the Indians from building a more comfortable lead over the Eagles. One of the […]

Tuesday night (Dec. 7) saw Oneida defeat Oakdale in a non-district game. The final was 72-50.

The Indians struggled throughout most of the game. Several key mistakes were made; luckily those did not cost Oneida the game. They did, however, keep the Indians from building a more comfortable lead over the Eagles.

One of the biggest problems the Indians faced was turnovers. Oneida allowed Oakdale numerous takeaways, giving the Eagles opportunities for extra points.

Mason Keeton stepped up, with a total of 23 points scored. He was Oneida’s overall top scorer. Keeton is only a sophomore but has been a key factor in the Indians’ success this season. He effectively moves the ball and finishes well.

- Advertisement -

Oneida is still missing some players that were getting valuable minutes in games. Jacob Perry, a junior, and sophomore Gavin Keeton were both unable to play in Tuesday’s win over Oakdale. It has not been said when either one of the boys will return, but their influence is definitely missed on the court.

The Indians pulled the game together by the end, and were able to lock down the Eagles’ offense.

Oneida was even able to allow some time for younger players to get into the game. One of those was Caesar Bartolon. Bartolon is not originally from the U.S. and moved to Oneida this year. Although he may not be able to speak English fluently, it doesn’t keep his team and school from supporting him. A chant emanated from Oneida’s crowd, especially the student section, calling for Coach Jacob King to put him. With a little time left in the game, King did just that. Not only did Bartolon get to play; he also scored. The Oneida faithful went wild, showing support for Bartolon.

ONEIDA (72): M. Keeton 23, Duncan 12, Rector 9, Spradlin 8, Limburg 7, Brawner 4, West 3, Bell 2, Anderson 2, Bartolon 2.

OAKDALE (50): Miller 15, Nance 10, Husky 10, Gregory 4, Cooney 3, Hoskins 2, O’Dell 2, Dunlap 2.

- Advertisement -
Rory Blevins
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A low chance for severe storms early Saturday

Ben Garrett - 0
Scattered showers will persist throughout the day today ahead of an approaching cold front, with a more organized line of showers — and, potentially,...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida overcomes mistakes to rout Oakdale

Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday night (Dec. 7) saw Oneida defeat Oakdale in a non-district game. The final was 72-50. The Indians struggled throughout most of the game. Several...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Oakdale in final non-district tune-up

Rory Blevins - 0
Oneida entered Tuesday’s (Dec. 7) game against Oakdale itching for a win, and the Lady Indians got it, defeating the Eagles 61-27. The Lady...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Very warm week coming up

Ben Garrett - 0
We may be closing in on Christmas, but it isn’t going to feel much like Christmas next week — which is a theme that...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Oneida

Another upset win for Oneida, this time on the road

Independent Herald - 0
COSBY, Tenn. — An Oneida team that is already perilously thin was down two starters when it made the long trip to Cocke County...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida upsets Harriman in pivotal early-season game

Rory Blevins - 0
The Harriman Blue devils traveled to OHS Gymnasium to play against the Indians Tuesday (Nov. 23). The game had everybody listening or watching with...
Read more
Oneida

Rebuilding year? Oneida boys still have eyes on Murfreesboro

Independent Herald - 0
For the past four years, there have been a couple of mainstays with the Oneida basketball program: guards Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan. Those two...
Read more
Oneida

Missed shots, questionable calls contribute to Oneida’s upset loss at CSAS

Matt Stiltner - 0
CHATTANOOGA — The irony of fate did not go unnoticed Tuesday on The River as the calls and balls didn’t go and bounce the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Roy Thomas, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Roy Thomas passed away peacefully at his Oneida home with his family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. He was 83. Life: Roy...
Read more

Scott ladies excel, guys stumble: What we learned in Friday’s district opener

Scott Ben Garrett - 0
KNOXVILLE — As an injury-riddled Scott High team struggled in summer camp, Lady Highlander head coach Jake Wright refused to let the results of...
Read more

Big South Fork Medical Center approved as Critical Access Hospital

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved Big South Fork Medical Center's application for designation as a Critical Access Hospital, retroactive to June 30, 2021. Critical Access Hospitals are hospitals that are smaller than 25 beds, located in a rural community and have an average patient stay of less than 96 hours. By being designated a CAH, Big South Fork Medical Center will be eligible for Medicare reimbursement of up to 101%.
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: A low chance for severe storms early Saturday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Scattered showers will persist throughout the day today ahead of an approaching cold front, with a more organized line of showers — and, potentially,...
Read more

Basketball: Oneida overcomes mistakes to rout Oakdale

Oneida Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday night (Dec. 7) saw Oneida defeat Oakdale in a non-district game. The final was 72-50. The Indians struggled throughout most of the game. Several...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Oakdale in final non-district tune-up

Oneida Rory Blevins - 0
Oneida entered Tuesday’s (Dec. 7) game against Oakdale itching for a win, and the Lady Indians got it, defeating the Eagles 61-27. The Lady...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN