Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Oakdale in final non-district tune-up

Oneida entered Tuesday’s (Dec. 7) game against Oakdale itching for a win, and the Lady Indians got it, defeating the Eagles 61-27. The Lady Indians really showed up in the Tuesday night home game, and showed how they could play.

The game left many impressed and confident about the future for the Lady Indians. It was by far the best defensive game Oneida has played this year. The Lady Indians took control of the game by forcing Oakdale to make turnovers. They applied pressure, causing the Eagles to miss opportunities and providing the ball for Oneida to turn those opportunities into easy buckets.

The level of effort was shown, as well. It was evident the Lady Indians were giving it all they had. They played hard and intensely, which was another factor in their win. Without desire and effort you can lose any game, but Oneida lacked neither on Tuesday night.

Although the defense was the dominant factor in the game, Oneida’s offense was equally impressive. Raylie bush really stood out from the crowd. The sophomore had 21 points by the end of the game. She was Oneida’s top scorer on the night. Of those 21 points, 15 were outside the 3-point line. Bush has been making a name for herself since coming back from injury a few games ago, and hasn’t let off the pedal just yet.

Oneida’s district MVP candidate, Kelsey Pike, also came out to play. The junior has been recovering from illness, so being able to drop 17 points was an impressive feat. She was the second leading scorer, behind Bush.

All in all, the Lady Indians came out and took care of business. They got the job done and will be ready to open district play on the road at Coalfield on Friday.

ONEIDA (61): Bush 21, Pike 17, Cross 7, Russ 4, Smith 4, Elmore 3, Terry 2.

OAKDALE (27): Miller 16, Hamby 6, Hicks 3, Voyles 2.