39.1 F
Oneida
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...
Sports Oneida Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Oakdale in final non-district tune-up
SportsOneida

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Oakdale in final non-district tune-up

Oneida senior Faith Cross chats with her coach, Marv West, during a win over Harriman on Nov. 23, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Rory Blevins
Updated:

Oneida entered Tuesday’s (Dec. 7) game against Oakdale itching for a win, and the Lady Indians got it, defeating the Eagles 61-27. The Lady Indians really showed up in the Tuesday night home game, and showed how they could play. The game left many impressed and confident about the future for the Lady Indians. It […]

Oneida entered Tuesday’s (Dec. 7) game against Oakdale itching for a win, and the Lady Indians got it, defeating the Eagles 61-27. The Lady Indians really showed up in the Tuesday night home game, and showed how they could play.

The game left many impressed and confident about the future for the Lady Indians. It was by far the best defensive game Oneida has played this year. The Lady Indians took control of the game by forcing Oakdale to make turnovers. They applied pressure, causing the Eagles to miss opportunities and providing the ball for Oneida to turn those opportunities into easy buckets.

The level of effort was shown, as well. It was evident the Lady Indians were giving it all they had. They played hard and intensely, which was another factor in their win. Without desire and effort you can lose any game, but Oneida lacked neither on Tuesday night.

Although the defense was the dominant factor in the game, Oneida’s offense was equally impressive. Raylie bush really stood out from the crowd. The sophomore had 21 points by the end of the game. She was Oneida’s top scorer on the night. Of those 21 points, 15 were outside the 3-point line. Bush has been making a name for herself since coming back from injury a few games ago, and hasn’t let off the pedal just yet.

- Advertisement -

Oneida’s district MVP candidate, Kelsey Pike, also came out to play. The junior has been recovering from illness, so being able to drop 17 points was an impressive feat. She was the second leading scorer, behind Bush.

All in all, the Lady Indians came out and took care of business. They got the job done and will be ready to open district play on the road at Coalfield on Friday.

ONEIDA (61): Bush 21, Pike 17, Cross 7, Russ 4, Smith 4, Elmore 3, Terry 2.

OAKDALE (27): Miller 16, Hamby 6, Hicks 3, Voyles 2.

- Advertisement -
Rory Blevins
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A low chance for severe storms early Saturday

Ben Garrett - 0
Scattered showers will persist throughout the day today ahead of an approaching cold front, with a more organized line of showers — and, potentially,...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida overcomes mistakes to rout Oakdale

Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday night (Dec. 7) saw Oneida defeat Oakdale in a non-district game. The final was 72-50. The Indians struggled throughout most of the game. Several...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Oakdale in final non-district tune-up

Rory Blevins - 0
Oneida entered Tuesday’s (Dec. 7) game against Oakdale itching for a win, and the Lady Indians got it, defeating the Eagles 61-27. The Lady...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Very warm week coming up

Ben Garrett - 0
We may be closing in on Christmas, but it isn’t going to feel much like Christmas next week — which is a theme that...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians pull off thrilling win at Cosby

Independent Herald - 0
COSBY, Tenn. — The last time Oneida and Cosby faced off on this court, it was in a Class A sectional game with a...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida comes from behind in the fourth quarter at Campbell County

Rory Blevins - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Monday night the Lady Indians gathered their gear and headed to Campbell County. Although it was a close call, the Lady Indians...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians bounce back with win over Harriman

Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday’s (Nov. 23) Oneida-Harriman game went from a blowout to a comeback in the matter of a quarter. The Lady Indians had managed to get...
Read more
Oneida

Lady Indians defeat Stone Memorial for season’s first win

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Only one Oneida player scored in double figures during the Lady Indians’ game against Stone Memorial at the Twin K Hall of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott ladies excel, guys stumble: What we learned in Friday’s district opener

Scott Ben Garrett - 0
KNOXVILLE — As an injury-riddled Scott High team struggled in summer camp, Lady Highlander head coach Jake Wright refused to let the results of...
Read more

Obituary: Paul Chambers, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Paul Robert Chambers, of Oneida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. He was 64. Life: Born in Oneida on...
Read more

Obituary: Witmer Lawson, 76

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Witmer Gene Lawson died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville (Ky.). He was 76. Life: Born Nov. 30, 1945 in Robbins, Witmer...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: A low chance for severe storms early Saturday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Scattered showers will persist throughout the day today ahead of an approaching cold front, with a more organized line of showers — and, potentially,...
Read more

Basketball: Oneida overcomes mistakes to rout Oakdale

Oneida Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday night (Dec. 7) saw Oneida defeat Oakdale in a non-district game. The final was 72-50. The Indians struggled throughout most of the game. Several...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Oakdale in final non-district tune-up

Oneida Rory Blevins - 0
Oneida entered Tuesday’s (Dec. 7) game against Oakdale itching for a win, and the Lady Indians got it, defeating the Eagles 61-27. The Lady...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN