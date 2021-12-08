30 F
Oneida
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Sports Scott Basketball: Lady Highlanders win again, this time over South Doyle
SportsScott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders win again, this time over South Doyle

Brittany Morrow scores with a hand in her face during Scott High's 51-38 win over South Doyle on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

HUNTSVILLE — Rapidly-improving Scott High has won consecutive games for the first time since January, defeating South Doyle 51-38 in a non-district showdown at Highlander Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 7. It was the second consecutive game that saw the Lady Highlanders score 50 or more points — and also the second consecutive game that featured […]

HUNTSVILLE — Rapidly-improving Scott High has won consecutive games for the first time since January, defeating South Doyle 51-38 in a non-district showdown at Highlander Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

It was the second consecutive game that saw the Lady Highlanders score 50 or more points — and also the second consecutive game that featured a double-digit winning margin. Scott defeated Halls 52-37 on Friday to open district play.

Freshman Brittany Morrow scored the first double-double of her high school career, and two other players came close.

Morrow had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Annalyne Woodward had 10 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Rachel Garrett came off the bench to finish with eight points and nine rebounds.

The Lady Highlanders shot 31% from the field and 60% from the free throw line — hardly brag-worthy percentages, but definitely above their season averages.

It was defense, though, that set the tone for Scott High, as it has all season. The Lady Highlanders, who have not allowed an opponent to score 60 points so far this season and who have given up 50 or more points just twice in nine games, limited South Doyle star Terryauna Griffin to 18 points.

Griffin scored 33 in a win over the Lady Highlanders last season.

Scott High led throughout, jumping to a 15-12 lead after the first quarter that saw five different players score.

The second quarter was even more impressive, as the Lady Highlanders put up 19 points to build a 34-18 halftime lead.

Morrow had nine of her 11 in the first half, and Woodward had eight of her 10 in the first half.

The second half saw the Lady Highlanders go ice-cold. After leading by as much as 17 in the third quarter, Scott High found itself just trying to survive amid a sea of turnovers, as South Doyle used a pressing defense to create disruptions and trimmed the deficit to single digits.

But the Cherokees struggled mightily to get shots to fall, often launching 3-point attempts that were off the mark as they failed to establish an inside game against Scott High’s 2-3 zone defense.

Griffin split her 18 points evenly between the two halves, but was limited to only a single field goal in the second half.

SCOTT (51): Morrow 11, Woodward 10, Terry 8, Garrett 8, Young 7, Lawson 7.

SOUTH DOYLE (38): Griffin 18, Wilkerson 7, Conkin 7, Burgess 2, Wade 2, Kpana 1, Goddard 1.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

