Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Stubborn covid: Numbers aren’t going up drastically, but they’re also not going down

There were 105 new cases of covid in Scott County last week, up from 58 the previous week

By Independent Herald
Updated:

The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was 138 as of Sunday, up slightly from 127 a week earlier and from 119 a month earlier. There have been 419 new cases of the virus reported locally in the past month, down from 477 the week before that. Testing positivity is also down in the past month, to 9% from 15% the month before. Statewide, hospitalizations are slowly rising.

The prevalence of Covid-19 in Scott County isn’t really decreasing, but it isn’t showing a dramatic increase, either. Rather, the virus is mostly stubborn for the time being — making it clear that it isn’t going away, but also without showing significant community spread.

As of Sunday, there were 138 active cases of the virus in Scott County. That was up only slightly from 127 active cases one week earlier.

There were 105 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scott County for the week ending Sunday, which was up significantly from the 58 reported the previous week, but down from 113 reported the week before that. And it’s worth noting that the previous week included the Thanksgiving holiday period, which likely caused a lag in reporting.

About 28% of the past week’s new cases have been among school-aged children.

One month ago — on Nov. 5 — there were 129 active cases of the virus in Scott County. In the month since then, there have been as many as 208 active cases of the virus and as few as 119 active cases. But, overall, the numbers aren’t budging much. There were a total of 419 new cases of the virus reported in Scott County during that month, down from 477 the previous month and down from 997 the month before that (Sept. 5 – Oct. 5).

Testing positivity is also down. It was 9% for the past month, down from 15% the previous month.

Unfortunately, the virus is still claiming lives in Scott County. The TN Dept. of Health has reported seven covid-related deaths in Scott County since the first of November. Overall, 67 Scott Countians have died of covid complications, and a total of 103 Scott Countians have been hospitalized by the virus.

There have been a total of 5,796 cases of covid diagnosed in Scott County — meaning that about 1 in 4 Scott Countians have been infected with the virus since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the number of people hospitalized with covid continues to slowly rise. The number is now creeping towards 900. At one point to begin the month, there were fewer than 700 people hospitalized by the virus.

In the East Tennessee region, there were 168 people hospitalized with covid as of Monday, which was up slightly from 155 a week earlier. Of those hospitalized, 46 were in ICU.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
