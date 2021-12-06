Scott Appalachian Industries wins Judges’ Choice at 73rd Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade

The Judges’ Choice award at the 73rd Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Saturday went to Scott Appalachian Industries for its Disney-themed float.

SAI presented Disney’s Enchanted Christmas at the parade, which was themed Christmas at the Movies.

Other award winners included:

Religious

1st Place: First place in the Religious category went to Outreach Church, for its float, “He Came As A Baby, Coming Back As A King.” The church, pastored by Joe West, had a float that featured the nativity on one end, and Jesus returning as king on the opposite end.

2nd Place: Second place in the Religious category went to Macedonia Christian Center for “The Journey.” The float featured the journey of Jesus from birth to crucifixion to resurrection.

3rd Place: Third place in the Religious category went to New Haven Baptist Church for its float, “A Saved Life is a Wonderful Life.” The float was themed after the Christmas classic, “A Wonderful Life.”

Traditional

1st Place: First place in the Traditional category went to Oneida Equipment Co.

2nd Place: Second place in the Traditional category was awarded to Pappy’s Peddlers Mall for its float, “Smokey Mountain Christmas,” which featured a Dolly Parton theme.

3rd Place: Associates in Eye Care won third place in the Traditional category for its float, which was themed after “The Christmas Story,” the classic featuring Little Ralph and his Red Ryder BB gun.

Special

1st Place: First place in the Special category went to Tony Litton Presents for his float, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which was themed after the popular Tim Burton movie.

2nd Place: Scott County Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers won second place in the Special category for her Polar Express-themed float.

3rd Place: Third place in the Special category went to Sexton, Sexton & Kazee for its float featuring Dr. Seuss’s “The Grinch.”

All Photos

Here is a look at the 73rd Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade through the lens of the Independent Herald.

Video