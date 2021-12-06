31 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Oneida sex offender named in multiple indictments

Derreck Slaven
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Derreck Slaven, who was convicted of raping a child in 2005 and was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2018, was named by a Scott County grand jury on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in five separate indictments. Among them, he is accused of violating the requirements of Tennessee's sex offender registry on six different occasions by being in the presence of a 14-year-old girl, unsupervised. A 90-year-old man was also indicted by the grand jury on a charge of sexual battery.

HUNTSVILLE — An Oneida man who has been charged with sex crimes against children was named in multiple indictments handed down by a Scott County grand jury on Thursday.

Derreck Slaven, 37, was named in five separate indictments returned by the grand jury on Thursday, the most serious of which was accusations that he violated the sex offender registration requirements of Tennessee.

Slaven, who has a lengthy criminal history in Scott County, is on the sex offender registry for the 2005 rape of a child, an offense that involved a victim under the age of 13. He was required to register as a sex offender and is on probation for life as a result of that conviction.

In 2018, Slaven was indicted after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl after cornering her inside a bedroom at her grandmother’s home. He was named in an 18-count indictment in that case.

On Thursday, the grand jury charged Slaven with six counts of violating the sex offender registration requirements between April 1 and June 17 of 2021. All six counts stem from Slaven allegedly being in the presence of a 14-year-old girl, unsupervised, during the time frame in question.

Slaven was named in a separate indictment charging him with eight counts of violating conditions of his probation. According to the indictment, six of those violations occurred on the occasions when he violated the sex offender registration requirements, and two more occurred during separate run-ins with law enforcement.

Slaven was indicted for both of those incidents, as well.

The first occurred in February 2020, when Sexton allegedly refused to comply with a law enforcement officer’s attempts to search him. The second occurred in June 2021, when Slaven allegedly did the same thing. He was also charged with evading arrest in the second of those indictments.

Finally, Slaven was indicted on two more counts of violating the terms of his probation, stemming from alleged incidents in February 2020.

Slaven’s current address is listed as Silcox Ford Road in Helenwood.

Slaven was one of two people indicted by the grand jury last week. A second man, Noble Smith, was also indicted on a single charge of sexual battery. Smith, 90, is accused of inappropriately touching a woman in May 2021.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

