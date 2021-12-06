31 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Witmer Lawson, 76
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Witmer Lawson, 76

Witmer Gene Lawson died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville (Ky.). He was 76.

Life: Born Nov. 30, 1945 in Robbins, Witmer was the son of the late Frank and Julia Jones Lawson. He was a member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. He retired in 1994 from the Ford Motor Company in Lorain, Oh. He was a member and past master of Stonington Lodge No. 503 of Free & Accepted Masons of Amherst, Oh., and was an avid Tennessee Volunteers football and basketball fan. He moved to Taylorsville after his retirement to enjoy more time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors: Witmer is survived by,
• His wife of 54 years, Shirley Griffith Lawson;
• Daughters: Sherri L. Rogers and husband Bob, and Wendy Custer and husband Sam;
• Grandchildren: Brittany Hardin and husband Colby, Amanda Chesser and husband Corey, Harry Custer and Allison Custer;
• Five great-grandchildren: Dakoda Chesser, Jordan Chesser, Jackson Hardin, Easton Hardin and Brooklyn Chesser;
• Step-grandchildren: Remey, Robert and Caitlyn;
• Sisters: Betty Lawson Shannon and Cathy Lawson Garrett;
• Brothers: Roger Lawson and wife Jackie, and Dexter Lawson and wife Kathy.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lawson family on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Halls-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Halls-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Goodlett officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriners Cincinnati Burn Hospital, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Oh. 45229.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A lot of rain is headed our way

Ben Garrett - 0
It’s been a dry fall in East Tennessee, but that’s set to change — at least temporarily — this weekend, as a major storm...
Read more
Local News

Stubborn covid: Numbers aren’t going up drastically, but they’re also not going down

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was 138 as of Sunday, up slightly from 127 a week earlier and from 119 a month earlier. There have been 419 new cases of the virus reported locally in the past month, down from 477 the week before that. Testing positivity is also down in the past month, to 9% from 15% the month before. Statewide, hospitalizations are slowly rising.
Read more
Profiles of a 3-Star Community

Scott County’s CCR named one of the nation’s best

Independent Herald - 0
In tiny Scott County, Tenn., with its population of 22,000, exists a domestic violence intervention task force that will serve as a model for...
Read more
Local News

Big South Fork Medical Center approved as Critical Access Hospital

Independent Herald - 0
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved Big South Fork Medical Center's application for designation as a Critical Access Hospital, retroactive to June 30, 2021. Critical Access Hospitals are hospitals that are smaller than 25 beds, located in a rural community and have an average patient stay of less than 96 hours. By being designated a CAH, Big South Fork Medical Center will be eligible for Medicare reimbursement of up to 101%.
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: Roy Thomas, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Roy Thomas passed away peacefully at his Oneida home with his family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. He was 83. Life: Roy...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Gladys Potter, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Gladys Potter passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at her home in Robbins. She was 80. Life: Born in Oneida on March 21, 1941,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Paul Chambers, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Paul Robert Chambers, of Oneida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. He was 64. Life: Born in Oneida on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Odis Abbott, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Kelsie Odis Abbott, of Dalton, Ga. and formerly of the Buffalo community in Scott County, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 29,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Judy Morgan, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Judy Gail Branim Morgan, of Robbins, passed away from a lengthy illness on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was 58. Life: Judy was born in...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Odis Abbott, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kelsie Odis Abbott, of Dalton, Ga. and formerly of the Buffalo community in Scott County, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 29,...
Read more

Vehicle of missing McCreary County man discovered in pond

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A vehicle belonging to Jeff A. Shepherd was discovered in a Strunk, Ky. pond, just off U.S. Hwy. 27, Sunday morning (Dec. 5, 2021). Human remains were inside the vehicle, but have not been conclusively identified. Shepherd has been missing since March 2018, when he last spotted at a bar in Winfield. His vehicle was recovered in 15 ft. of water by a private dive team from Illinois, Chaos Divers.
Read more

More shoplifting busts made at the Oneida Walmart

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Shoplifting-related arrests continued at the Oneida Walmart last week, with several people charged with attempted theft on Thursday and Friday alone. According to affidavits filed...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: A lot of rain is headed our way

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
It’s been a dry fall in East Tennessee, but that’s set to change — at least temporarily — this weekend, as a major storm...
Read more

Stubborn covid: Numbers aren’t going up drastically, but they’re also not going down

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was 138 as of Sunday, up slightly from 127 a week earlier and from 119 a month earlier. There have been 419 new cases of the virus reported locally in the past month, down from 477 the week before that. Testing positivity is also down in the past month, to 9% from 15% the month before. Statewide, hospitalizations are slowly rising.
Read more

Scott County’s CCR named one of the nation’s best

Profiles of a 3-Star Community Independent Herald - 0
In tiny Scott County, Tenn., with its population of 22,000, exists a domestic violence intervention task force that will serve as a model for...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN