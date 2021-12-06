Obituary: Witmer Lawson, 76

Witmer Gene Lawson died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville (Ky.). He was 76.

Life: Born Nov. 30, 1945 in Robbins, Witmer was the son of the late Frank and Julia Jones Lawson. He was a member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. He retired in 1994 from the Ford Motor Company in Lorain, Oh. He was a member and past master of Stonington Lodge No. 503 of Free & Accepted Masons of Amherst, Oh., and was an avid Tennessee Volunteers football and basketball fan. He moved to Taylorsville after his retirement to enjoy more time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors: Witmer is survived by,

• His wife of 54 years, Shirley Griffith Lawson;

• Daughters: Sherri L. Rogers and husband Bob, and Wendy Custer and husband Sam;

• Grandchildren: Brittany Hardin and husband Colby, Amanda Chesser and husband Corey, Harry Custer and Allison Custer;

• Five great-grandchildren: Dakoda Chesser, Jordan Chesser, Jackson Hardin, Easton Hardin and Brooklyn Chesser;

• Step-grandchildren: Remey, Robert and Caitlyn;

• Sisters: Betty Lawson Shannon and Cathy Lawson Garrett;

• Brothers: Roger Lawson and wife Jackie, and Dexter Lawson and wife Kathy.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lawson family on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Halls-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Halls-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Goodlett officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriners Cincinnati Burn Hospital, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Oh. 45229.