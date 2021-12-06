Obituary: Roy Thomas, 83

Roy Thomas passed away peacefully at his Oneida home with his family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. He was 83.

Life: Roy had recently shared his testimony as a believer and is now peacefully with Jesus. He was born in Scott County on Oct. 22, 1938, and was raised in the Grave Hill community. He was the son of the late Walter and Rachel Thomas.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Jo Reed Thomas.

Survivors: Roy is survived by,

• Children: Tracey Orick and husband Rex, Susie Deuso and husband Tom, and David Thomas;

• Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Whitney, Brody and Boston Orick; Ashley, Josh, Asher and Anders Hale; Jared and Jacob Orick; Matt, Jenelle, Arianna, Alexander and Sophie Thomas; and Corey and Kelley Deuso;

• Sisters-in-law, Dru Noble (Dave Scotten), Peggy Edward and Lois Reed;

• Close friends, Tasha Lloyd, OB Cotton, David Cecil, Donnie West and Jimmy Byrd;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Thomas family on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tim Hicks and Bro. Jim West officiating. Music will be provided by the family. Committal service will follow in the Marcum-Kidd Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Orick, Jared Orick, Matt Thomas, Josh Hale, Corey Deuso and Darryl Laxton. In lieu of flowers, you may send a monetary donation for the future care of David to Susie Deuso, 106 Park Road, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.