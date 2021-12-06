More shoplifting busts made at the Oneida Walmart

Shoplifting-related arrests continued at the Oneida Walmart last week, with several people charged with attempted theft on Thursday and Friday alone.

According to affidavits filed by Oneida Police Department, among those charged was Angel J. Maher, 47, of Oneida.

Maher was charged with theft under $1,000 after allegedly taking price stickers off lower-priced items and placing them on higher-priced items, while also not paying for other items.

According to OPD Officer Zachary Strunk, the store’s loss prevention officers realized that Maher was removing and replacing the stickers.

Among the items in question were a three-pack of ribeye steaks priced at $40.40, a six-pack of Coke, a six-pack of Dr. Pepper, a box of mac-and-cheese, a pack of Kool-Aid, a trash can, and a case of water.

Maher was cited into General Sessions Court on the misdemeanor theft charge.

On Friday, an Oneida woman — Latasha D. Smith, 37 — was arrested and charged with trespassing after being in the store. According to police, she had been ordered by Walmart to not be back in the store and had signed a form to that effect.

Also on Friday, an Oneida man — Robert B. Smallwood, 46 — was summoned into court on misdemeanor theft charges as one of four people who were accused of shoplifting.

According to OPD Officer Rachael Thomas, she arrived at the store to find four people in the office of the store’s loss prevention personnel, where Smallwood allegedly told her that he did not realize that some of his items were not scanning at the self check-out register. According to Thomas, Smallwood said he would “take the blame” for all of the items in question.

While only Smallwood was charged with theft, all four people were trespassed by Walmart and banned from returning to the store.

Two arrested in domestic assault

Two people were arrested following a domestic disturbance in Oneida on Saturday.

Oneida police were summoned to a Pullman Lane residence for an altercation, and wound up arresting both the husband and wife involved in the incident — Cody S. Yancey, 32, and Bobbi Brooke Yancey, 32.

According to warrants, officers found Brooke Yancey with multiple welts on both sides of her face and her forehead. She told police that she and her husband were fighting because she had destroyed his Suboxone strips. When the altercation turned physical, she told police, Cody Yancey pushed her and wrestled her to the ground before striking her multiple times in the face. Police wrote in the warrant that they found redness on the knuckles of both of Cody Yancey’s hands.

However, police also said in the warrant that they saw a video clip — filmed by a third person in the home — of Brooke Yancey on top of Cody Yancey, while he was in a defensive posture.

Because officers could not determine who was the primary aggressor, both were arrested and charged with domestic assault.