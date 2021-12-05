Eye to the Sky: Severe before snow this December

If you were sweating outside Friday as temperatures climbed well into the 70s, you would think there’s a really good chance that Friday’s temperature was record-setting, right?

It wasn’t, but it wasn’t far off.

The official high temperature in Oneida on Friday was 72°, according to the National Weather Service. The record high for the date is 77°, set back in 1982. Remember that, because we’ll come back to it.

We’re off to a very warm start to December. Through the first five days of the month, temperatures are a whopping 11° above normal in Oneida. They almost certainly won’t continue to run quite that high, because we’ll see temps normalize as we get later into the month, but the primary take-away is that it’s an unusual start to the month, and that is exactly what was anticipated.

As we last blogged, the combination of a positive Arctic Oscillation, a positive North Atlantic Oscillation and a negative Pacific North American ridge index all point towards a warm weather pattern in the eastern U.S., and that’s exactly what we’ve seen to start December.

This is a La Nino winter, based on what’s happening in the Pacific Ocean, and our start to winter has been decidedly La Nino-ish. And as we trudge through a start to December that doesn’t feel very much like Christmas, here’s what that means, short-term: We’re much more likely to be dealing with severe weather than we are winter weather in the days ahead.

Some cooler temperatures are coming…but won’t last

First things first, we aren’t going to stay as warm as we have been the past several days. A cold front is approaching the region as we speak, and that’s going to mean falling temperatures on Monday, with highs only in the low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But the cooler weather isn’t going to last, as we see a southerly flow kick in again later in the week which will pull in warmer weather from the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rain, strong storms possible

As we get into next weekend, there’s the possibility that we could have to deal with a severe weather threat, or at least the threat of heavy rain.

A dynamic storm system looks like it’ll take shape and move into the Great Lakes region as we get into the end of the week and into the weekend. Ahead of the system, a significant southerly flow is expected to pull ample moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our region. As the storm system to the north drags a cold front southeast, there is likely to be the development of significant wind shear.

All of these things point to widespread substantial rainfall, and the potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms. It’s way too soon to try to pinpoint exactly where the threat for severe weather will set up — or even if there will be a threat of severe weather — but the potential is there. Maybe it’s south of us, or maybe it doesn’t materialize at all, but it’s worth keeping an eye on through the week ahead, and it’s likely that we’ll see some fairly noteworthy rainfall next weekend.

Will our dry season finally end?

In this part of the world, the dry season is the fall months of October and November. After that, the wet season kicks in. And that’s typically happened by early December, as we see a favorable storm track bring numerous rainy days to our neck of the woods.

So far this year, though, we’ve remained in a fall-like pattern as far as precipitation goes. The Big South Fork River was running at a flow of only about 300 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Sunday. Typically it’s slightly above 1,000 cfs by this time of year.

Also, we saw only 1.72 inches of rainfall in Oneida during the month of November. A typical November brings more than twice that amount of rain. In fact, November 2021 was the sixth-driest November on record in Oneida.

So will next weekend’s system finally usher in the start of the wet season? For now, it looks like we’re likely to continue with drier-than-normal conditions through at least the first three weeks of December. But remember that strong storm systems can completely flip a weather pattern. And next weekend’s storm system that will impact much of the eastern U.S. looks to be quite dynamic, so it’ll be interesting to see where our pattern goes from there.

What about Christmas?

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, don’t hold your breath. In fact, if you’re just wanting it to feel like Christmas, don’t hold your breath.

It’s very true that we could see a stretch of cold weather at some point in late December or early January (no winter features wall-to-wall warmth, after all), but for now, mild temps are going to be the general rule.

At the top, December 1982 was mentioned. That was the last time we saw December start as warm as this one has started. In fact, that year was an even warmer start to December than this year. We were well into the 60s during the first two days of the month, then we saw temps well into the 70s for the next several days before a cold front finally swept through on Dec. 5 and knocked things back down to normal.

But December 1982 continued to be a warmer-than-normal month overall in Scott County. And Christmas 1982 was nearly 70°. Even most people who hate cold weather find that atrocious. It’s supposed to be 70° at Christmas in Orlando…not in East Tennessee.

Will it ever snow?

As mentioned above, no winter ever features wall-to-wall warm weather, even in East Tennessee, where the climate is relatively warm overall. There will be some shots of cold air this winter, and it’s very possible that we see snow at different points this winter. In fact, it only takes one powerful winter storm to make a winter memorable, and several of our mildest winters here on the Cumberland Plateau have featured strong winter storms. Let’s not forget that Winter 1992-1993 was quite warm and snow-less before the Blizzard of ’93 struck that March.

With that said, take the winter forecasts you’re reading in the Farmer’s Almanac — the ones calling for a cold and snowy winter — and throw them out the window. Winter 2021-2022 will doubtlessly feature some cold and snow from time to time, but it’s not going to be a cold and snowy winter on the whole. Weather enthusiasts who keep a close eye on the long-range signals feared this could be the case back in October, especially with a La Nina pattern redeveloping in the Pacific. But now that we’re in December, it has become quite obvious that we’re going to see a La Nina-ish winter, and those are usually warm and feature below-average snowfall in this part of the country.

You can’t completely base long-range forecasts on the ENSO, of course. Sometimes, La Nina winters don’t behave like La Nina winters … and, sometimes, El Nino winters don’t behave like El Nino winters. But if this does prove to be a warm La Nina winter, and there’s no reason at this juncture to think that it won’t, the last time that happened was Winter 2011-2012.

Remember that one? If you don’t, it was a very warm winter. Other warm La Nina winters include 1998-1999, and there were several winters in the early 1950s and early 1970s that were warm La Nina winters, as well. All of them featured very warm temps (relative to normal) and very little snow in Scott County.

The bottom line

We’ll see how this winter evolves as we move forward, but for now it’s not looking promising if you’re a fan of cold and snowy weather. Will we see some cold and some snow? Undoubtedly. It is winter, after all. But if you’re looking for a repeat of last winter, that’s probably not going to happen.

And, in the meantime, there’s a very real chance that we’ll see severe weather before we see wintry weather.