Scott rolls to a 26-point win over Seymour

HUNTSVILLE — Trey Morrow with 38. Ho-hum.

Luke West with 20. Ho-hum.

It was just another day at the office for Scott High’s senior guards, who teamed up for almost 60 points as the Highlanders rolled to a 90-64 win over Seymour in a Region 2-3A battle.

Scott improved to 7-0 on the season with the 26-point win, in a game that saw the lead balloon to as much as 32 points.

Junior Grey Todd added 13 points for the Highlanders.

Morrow, who also had nine rebounds and six assists, just missed a double-double for a second consecutive game, but was on fire from the field. He finished 14 of 21, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. West knocked down four 3-pointers.

Seymour’s Cam Soulages finished with 19 points, while Brandon Chandler added 15 and Stan Pennington — the son of Oneida native Stan Pennington Sr. — finished with 10.

The game was never particularly close. Scott jumped out to a 28-10 lead after one quarter, with Morrow scoring 14, West scoring eight and Todd scoring six.

The second quarter was played close to even, with Morrow and West combining for 14 points. The Highlanders led 49-29 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Morrow hit four 3-pointers, and Todd added seven points, as the Highlanders built a 78-49 lead going into the final period.

Scott High will open district play on Friday, with a trip to Knox Halls.

SCOTT (90): Morrow 38, West 20, Todd 13, Strunk 6, Brumett 4, Garrett 4, Babb 3, Prewitt 2.

SEYMOUR (64): Soulages 19, Chandler 15, Pennington 10, Barnwell 7, Hilton 7, Chapman 3, Ogle 3.