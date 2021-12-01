38.3 F
Oneida
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
type here...
Sports Oneida Basketball: Oneida comes from behind in the fourth quarter at Campbell County
SportsOneida

Basketball: Oneida comes from behind in the fourth quarter at Campbell County

With Kelsey Pike limited by illness, sophomore Raylie Bush was a force for Oneida against Campbell County on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. She scored a team-high 12 points, including the game-winner | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Rory Blevins
Updated:

LAFOLLETTE — Monday night the Lady Indians gathered their gear and headed to Campbell County. Although it was a close call, the Lady Indians managed a 45-42 victory. This win allowed Oneida to accomplish a  3-3 record for the season thus far, with many more games on the horizon. Both teams struggled to score in […]

LAFOLLETTE — Monday night the Lady Indians gathered their gear and headed to Campbell County. Although it was a close call, the Lady Indians managed a 45-42 victory. This win allowed Oneida to accomplish a  3-3 record for the season thus far, with many more games on the horizon.

Both teams struggled to score in the first quarter. Neither could get a shot to finish in the net. They only had eight points at the end of the first quarter.  As the game went on, things picked it up a little bit and the girls gained ground in the third.

After the half, you could tell the Lady Indians were losing steam. They struggled defensively, which allowed the Cougars to split right between them for drives in the lane in order to attain easy shots.

A key factor may be attributed to health concerns for the Lady Indians. Coach Marv West spoke to this after the game.  He stated that some of the Lady Indians entered the game feeling under the weather and had to get shots despite optimal conditions. It makes one wonder how the game would’ve looked with a full and healthy bench. One of the Indians top players, Kelsey Pike, even had to make a trip to the hospital after the game to get fluids due to being dehydrated.

- Advertisement -

In spite of setbacks, Raylie Bush made her presence known Monday night. She scored an overall tally of 12 points, being the top Oneida scorer of the night. Bush also delivered intense defensive maneuvers in the forms of blocked shots and knocked away passes.

Oneida trailed by as much as five points in the fourth quarter, but five straight points by the ailing Pike tied the game. Later, Bush scored the go-ahead bucket with just under a minute remaining on a put-back, then added a pair of free throws. The Lady Indians closed the game on a 9-1 run.

The Lady Indians will be traveling to Cosby on Friday night to play the Eagles with the aspirations of gaining another win and improving their record to 4-3.

ONEIDA (45): Keeton 6, Russ 11, Smith 2, Bush 12, Elmore1, Terry 2, Cross 1, Pike 10.

CAMPBELL CO. (42): Lester 4, Whited 9, Kitts 5, Pemberton 4, Browning 19, Gillum 1.

- Advertisement -
Rory Blevins
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Obituaries

Eye to the Sky: All signs point to a warm start to December

Ben Garrett - 0
Today is Dec. 1 — the start of meteorological winter. While winter doesn't start on the calendar until the winter solstice just days before Christmas,...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders run out of gas in loss to Seymour

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — On paper, it was a bad matchup, Scott High vs. Seymour. The Eagles, who some think can best Northview Academy as the top...
Read more
Scott

Scott rolls to a 26-point win over Seymour

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Trey Morrow with 38. Ho-hum. Luke West with 20. Ho-hum. It was just another day at the office for Scott High’s senior guards, who...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida comes from behind in the fourth quarter at Campbell County

Rory Blevins - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Monday night the Lady Indians gathered their gear and headed to Campbell County. Although it was a close call, the Lady Indians...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians bounce back with win over Harriman

Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday’s (Nov. 23) Oneida-Harriman game went from a blowout to a comeback in the matter of a quarter. The Lady Indians had managed to get...
Read more
Oneida

Lady Indians defeat Stone Memorial for season’s first win

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Only one Oneida player scored in double figures during the Lady Indians’ game against Stone Memorial at the Twin K Hall of...
Read more
Oneida

Lady Highlanders come up just short against rival Kingston

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Close. That is the easiest way to describe the Lady Highlanders’ game against Kingston in the Twin K Hall of Fame Classic Saturday...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls to Pickett County in offensive showcase

Independent Herald - 0
BYRDSTOWN — Kelsey Pike scored 22 points and Braelyn Russ added a career-high 17, but in the end it was not quite enough, as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Valerie Rose Huckeby Evans, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 54. Life:...
Read more

Basketball: Oneida upsets Harriman in pivotal early-season game

Oneida Rory Blevins - 0
The Harriman Blue devils traveled to OHS Gymnasium to play against the Indians Tuesday (Nov. 23). The game had everybody listening or watching with...
Read more

Scott rolls to a 26-point win over Seymour

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Trey Morrow with 38. Ho-hum. Luke West with 20. Ho-hum. It was just another day at the office for Scott High’s senior guards, who...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: All signs point to a warm start to December

Obituaries Ben Garrett - 0
Today is Dec. 1 — the start of meteorological winter. While winter doesn't start on the calendar until the winter solstice just days before Christmas,...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Highlanders run out of gas in loss to Seymour

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — On paper, it was a bad matchup, Scott High vs. Seymour. The Eagles, who some think can best Northview Academy as the top...
Read more

Scott rolls to a 26-point win over Seymour

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Trey Morrow with 38. Ho-hum. Luke West with 20. Ho-hum. It was just another day at the office for Scott High’s senior guards, who...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN