23.4 F
Oneida
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
type here...
News Local News THP promotes Stacey Heatherly to captain
NewsLocal News

THP promotes Stacey Heatherly to captain

Capt. Stacey Heatherly, TN Highway Patrol
By Independent Herald
Updated:

“Captain Heatherly has demonstrated her passion and devotion to the Tennessee Highway Patrol over the course of her 23-year career. I know she will serve her district with professionalism and pride.” — Capt. Matt Perry, THP

NASHVILLE — Commissioner Jeff Long of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security along with Colonel Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, announced the promotion of Stacey Heatherly to Captain over the Knoxville district.

“Captain Heatherly has demonstrated her passion and devotion to the Tennessee Highway Patrol over the course of her 23-year career,” said Perry. “I know she will serve her district with professionalism and pride.” 

Captain Heatherly graduated from the Trooper Academy in 1998, and worked as a patrol trooper in Wilson and then Campbell County. She was promoted to Sergeant in 2007, in the Office of Professional Accountability. Captain Heatherly continued as a Sergeant at the Knox County Scales, then over patrol in Knox and Union counties before being promoted to Lieutenant. She also served Anderson, Campbell, and Scott counties as a patrol Lieutenant before moving to Special Programs. Captain Heatherly graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command in 2012. 

“Through her various roles in the Knoxville district, Captain Heatherly has routinely demonstrated that she has a heart for service, and an overwhelming commitment to the community she leads,” said Commissioner Jeff Long.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

Covid: Active cases rapidly drop in Scott County as new mutation prompts fresh concern

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County plunged to 128 on Sunday, a 3-week low, after the TN Dept. of Health reported only 58 new cases of the virus last week — down from 113 the previous week and 133 the week before that. But the University of Tennessee continues to measure Scott County's covid transmission rate as one of the highest in the state, and the Dept. of Health has reported six covid-related deaths here since the first of November. Both in the Knoxville area and statewide, covid-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing, while the pandemic's future remains uncertain. Experts are not in agreement over whether a winter surge of covid will occur, but the emergence of a new variant in South Africa has prompted fresh concerns even as the newest mutation remains little understood. Meanwhile, an analysis by The Tennessean on Monday revealed that unvaccinated Tennesseans are at a substantially greater risk for contracting covid and being hospitalized by it.
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Ann Cosby, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Ruth Ann Jeffers Cosby passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 72. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Alan Davidson, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Alan Reid Davidson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at his home in Helenwood, surrounded by family. He...
Read more
Local News

Note to shoplifters: Don’t try the Walmart self-checkout

Independent Herald - 0
Walmart's self-checkout feature is becoming increasingly popular among shoplifters. But just because the registers aren't physically manned doesn't mean they aren't being watched. And as an increasing number of cases being prosecuted by Oneida police indicate, attempting to use self-checkout to sneak merchandise from the store involves a substantial risk.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Local News

Covid: Active cases rapidly drop in Scott County as new mutation prompts fresh concern

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County plunged to 128 on Sunday, a 3-week low, after the TN Dept. of Health reported only 58 new cases of the virus last week — down from 113 the previous week and 133 the week before that. But the University of Tennessee continues to measure Scott County's covid transmission rate as one of the highest in the state, and the Dept. of Health has reported six covid-related deaths here since the first of November. Both in the Knoxville area and statewide, covid-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing, while the pandemic's future remains uncertain. Experts are not in agreement over whether a winter surge of covid will occur, but the emergence of a new variant in South Africa has prompted fresh concerns even as the newest mutation remains little understood. Meanwhile, an analysis by The Tennessean on Monday revealed that unvaccinated Tennesseans are at a substantially greater risk for contracting covid and being hospitalized by it.
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Ann Cosby, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Ruth Ann Jeffers Cosby passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 72. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Alan Davidson, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Alan Reid Davidson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at his home in Helenwood, surrounded by family. He...
Read more
Local News

Note to shoplifters: Don’t try the Walmart self-checkout

Independent Herald - 0
Walmart's self-checkout feature is becoming increasingly popular among shoplifters. But just because the registers aren't physically manned doesn't mean they aren't being watched. And as an increasing number of cases being prosecuted by Oneida police indicate, attempting to use self-checkout to sneak merchandise from the store involves a substantial risk.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

RaeZack’s serves Thanksgiving to nearly 600

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In their third year of serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community, RaeZack's owners said they hoped to feed 500-plus people on Thursday, and they weren't disappointed. Nearly 600 people were served during a three-hour period on Thanksgiving Day.
Read more

Basketball: Scott High routs Gibbs in statement win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday’s 45-21 victory over Gibbs in Thanksgiving tournament play in Union County felt like more than a win for the Lady...
Read more

Covid: Active cases rapidly drop in Scott County as new mutation prompts fresh concern

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County plunged to 128 on Sunday, a 3-week low, after the TN Dept. of Health reported only 58 new cases of the virus last week — down from 113 the previous week and 133 the week before that. But the University of Tennessee continues to measure Scott County's covid transmission rate as one of the highest in the state, and the Dept. of Health has reported six covid-related deaths here since the first of November. Both in the Knoxville area and statewide, covid-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing, while the pandemic's future remains uncertain. Experts are not in agreement over whether a winter surge of covid will occur, but the emergence of a new variant in South Africa has prompted fresh concerns even as the newest mutation remains little understood. Meanwhile, an analysis by The Tennessean on Monday revealed that unvaccinated Tennesseans are at a substantially greater risk for contracting covid and being hospitalized by it.
Read more

Latest News

Covid: Active cases rapidly drop in Scott County as new mutation prompts fresh concern

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County plunged to 128 on Sunday, a 3-week low, after the TN Dept. of Health reported only 58 new cases of the virus last week — down from 113 the previous week and 133 the week before that. But the University of Tennessee continues to measure Scott County's covid transmission rate as one of the highest in the state, and the Dept. of Health has reported six covid-related deaths here since the first of November. Both in the Knoxville area and statewide, covid-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing, while the pandemic's future remains uncertain. Experts are not in agreement over whether a winter surge of covid will occur, but the emergence of a new variant in South Africa has prompted fresh concerns even as the newest mutation remains little understood. Meanwhile, an analysis by The Tennessean on Monday revealed that unvaccinated Tennesseans are at a substantially greater risk for contracting covid and being hospitalized by it.
Read more

Obituary: Ruth Ann Cosby, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ruth Ann Jeffers Cosby passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 72. Life: Born...
Read more

Obituary: Alan Davidson, 65

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Alan Reid Davidson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at his home in Helenwood, surrounded by family. He...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN