Scott County’s unemployment rate dips below 4%

Scott County’s unemployment rate dipped below 4% in October, even as the number of working Scott Countians continued to decline slightly.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, Scott County’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in October, down from 4.1% the previous month.

However, total employment in Scott County dipped ever-so-slightly, from 7,663 to 7,649. The number of Scott County workers who were employed in October was at its lowest point in the 2021 calendar year.

Nevertheless, the number of Scott Countians without work continues to dip — from 535 in January to a new low for the year in October: 308. The exact formula the labor department uses for determining the number of unemployed residents isn’t clear, but it extends beyond those who are drawing unemployment insurance benefits.

- Advertisement -

October saw unemployment rates decrease in 64 Tennessee counties besides Scott County. Other local counties that saw declined unemployment in October included Campbell and Morgan counties. In Campbell County, the jobless rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.8%. In Morgan County, it was down two-tenths of a point to 3.5%.

Unemployment rates increased in Fentress and Pickett counties in October. In Fentress County, the jobless rate was up a tenth of a percentage point to 3.4%. In Pickett County, it was up two-tenths of a point to 3.1%.

Anderson County’s jobless rate was unchanged at 3.1%.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate continues to be seen in Williamson County, at 2.2%. Other counties at the top of the list include Moore County at 2.3%, Wilson and Cheatham counties at 2.5%, Sumner, Sevier and Robertson counties at 2.6%, and Knox, Rutherford and Blount counties at 2.7%.

The state’s highest unemployment rate is found in Perry County, at 5.3%. Trailing closely behind are Shelby County at 5.0% and Lake County at 4.8%. High unemployment is also seen in Clay, Lauderdale and Hardeman counties, at 4.6%, followed by Maury and Bledsoe counties at 4.5%, and Lewis and Haywood counties at 4.4%.

Among major metropolitan areas, Knoxville and Chattanooga continue to post jobless rates of 2.9%, slightly better than Nashville’s 3.0%. Memphis had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in October.