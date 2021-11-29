25.8 F
Oneida
Monday, November 29, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54

Valerie Rose Huckeby Evans, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 54.

Life: Born Dec. 14, 1966, Valerie was the daughter of James Claude and Lona Rose Burnett Huckeby.

Preceded in death: Valerie was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Samantha Rose, and by her grandparents, Helen and Mac McGill, Granville Huckeby and Lona and Ollie Burnett.

Survivors: In addition to her parents, Valerie is survived by,
• Husband, David Evans;
• Daughters, Brittany Evans, Jessica Adkins and husband Kevin, and Amber Evans;
• Five grandchildren;
• Brothers, Brad Huckeby and wife Jane, and John Huckeby;
• Special friend Nancy Morgan;
• Other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Evans family on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Steve Gadd and Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. Music will be provided by Doug and Nancy Morgan. Committal service will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery in Sunbright. Pallbearers will be Steve Davis, Robert Evans, Kevin Adkins, Dean Phillips, Randy Huckeby, Audie Huckeby, Troy Jeffers and Tommy Huckeby.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54

Independent Herald - 0
Valerie Rose Huckeby Evans, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 54. Life:...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Danny Lawson, 70

Independent Herald - 0
William Danny “Dano” Lawson departed this life peacefully at his Helenwood home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. He was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kat Burchfield, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Emma Katheryn “Kat” Allen Burchfield, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County Commissioner Sam Lyles dies following battle with cancer

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sam Lyles (U.S. Army, ret.), who represented Scott County’s 2nd District on County Commission, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, following a battle with...
Read more

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in Tennessee deer

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Gibson and McNairy County are now positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) after confirmation through multiple tests from hunter harvested deer. These...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family...
Read more

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN