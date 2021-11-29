Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54

Valerie Rose Huckeby Evans, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 54.

Life: Born Dec. 14, 1966, Valerie was the daughter of James Claude and Lona Rose Burnett Huckeby.

Preceded in death: Valerie was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Samantha Rose, and by her grandparents, Helen and Mac McGill, Granville Huckeby and Lona and Ollie Burnett.

Survivors: In addition to her parents, Valerie is survived by,

• Husband, David Evans;

• Daughters, Brittany Evans, Jessica Adkins and husband Kevin, and Amber Evans;

• Five grandchildren;

• Brothers, Brad Huckeby and wife Jane, and John Huckeby;

• Special friend Nancy Morgan;

• Other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Evans family on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Steve Gadd and Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. Music will be provided by Doug and Nancy Morgan. Committal service will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery in Sunbright. Pallbearers will be Steve Davis, Robert Evans, Kevin Adkins, Dean Phillips, Randy Huckeby, Audie Huckeby, Troy Jeffers and Tommy Huckeby.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.