Oneida
Monday, November 29, 2021
Obituaries
Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80.

Life: Sam was born in Knoxville, Tenn. on May 11, 1941. He graduated from Young High School and attended Tennessee Tech University. After graduating he went into the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. Sam had a long and distinguished 27-year career when he retired honorably as a colonel. He had two tours in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star. One of his proudest moments in the military was when the unit he commanded received the Cutting Edge Award for excellence while assigned to the 193rd Infantry Brigade. After retiring from the military, he continued to find ways to serve. Once moving back to Knoxville, he became involved with AARP where he became the president of the Knoxville chapter, followed by serving on the State Executive Board in Nashville.

Sam always loved the area in Scott County where his wife of 56 years grew up. In 2006 he moved to Scott County and quickly built relationships and became involved in the community. He wanted to serve his community in Scott County and was elected for three terms as a County Commissioner.

Preceded in death: Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Penny and Mildred Lyles, and by his sister, Bobbie  Thomas.

Survivors: Sam is survived by his wife, Wanda Lyles, son, Scott Lyles, and daughter-in-law, Katie Lyles, along with grandchildren Travis and Amanda Lyles.

Services: Sam’s wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service with a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, 2018 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916-2301, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

