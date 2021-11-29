Obituary: Ruth Ann Cosby, 72

Ruth Ann Jeffers Cosby passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 72.

Life: Born in Huntsville on Nov. 4, 1949, Ruth Ann moved with her family to Indianapolis, Ind. when she was three years old. That is where she was raised, married and raised her family. She attended high school at Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis. She retired from Kmart after more than 30 years. She loved to read, play games on her computer and listen to live music. She was dedicated to her family and adored her grandchildren.

Preceded in death: Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Nadine Jeffers Sexton; grandparents, Herbert and Elizabeth Crowley Jeffers; Brother, Benny Joe Sexton; Sisters, Donna Jean Sexton and Paulette Chitwood; and nephew, Shane Pemberton.

Survivors: Ruth Ann is survived by,

• Her husband of 55 years, Sam Cosby;

• Daughters, Lisa Cosby Irish and husband Bill, and Carrie Cosby;

• Grandchildren, Tori Frederick, Samantha Gross, Zach Gross, Tyler Anderson and DJ Irish;

• Great-grandchildren, Bryson Gross, Braelynn Gross, Novah Gross and Jayden Armor;

• Brother, Rick Russ and wife Debbie;

• Sister, Sharon Hughett and husband Elmer;

• Nieces and nephews, Scott Pemberton and wife Christy, Trish Hughett Dyer and husband Jason, Rachel Hughett Ellison and husband Andy, Brad Chitwood and wife Rebecca, Matt Chitwood and wife Rachel, Shanna Jo Sexton Slaven, TJ Sexton and wife Kasey, Jon Sexton and wife Deccie, Travis Russ and wife Tammy, and Amy Russ Prewitt and husband Daniel;

• Many great-nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Cosby family on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.