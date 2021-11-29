25.8 F
Oneida
Monday, November 29, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 93.

Life: Born in Robbins on April 28, 1928, Mildred was the daughter of the late A.Y. and Carrie Tompkins Stonecipher.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Rev. Carl B. Jeffers, and four sons: Dana Jeffers, Tracy Jeffers, Kevin Jeffers and Gerald Jeffers.

Survivors: Mildred is survived by,
• Daughter, Carlene Jeffers Terry and husband Eddie;
• Daughter-in-law, Linda Jeffers;
• Grandchildren, Joshua Jeffers, Calie Terry, Caden Terry, Ragan Terry and fiance Jordan Lowe, Aubrie Terry and Gannon Terry;
• Sister-in-law, June Jeffers;
• Special cousin, Wilma Human;
• Caregivers, Denise Caldwell and Stacey Sexton;
• Many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. with Bro. Guy Ainsworth and Bro. Phillip Kidd officiating. Music will be provided by Michelle Carson. Committal service will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Baptist Memorial Cemetery in Robbins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Scott Volunteer Fire Department, PO Boxx 212, Robbins, TN 37852.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54

Independent Herald - 0
Valerie Rose Huckeby Evans, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 54. Life:...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54

Independent Herald - 0
Valerie Rose Huckeby Evans, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 54. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Danny Lawson, 70

Independent Herald - 0
William Danny “Dano” Lawson departed this life peacefully at his Helenwood home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. He was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kat Burchfield, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Emma Katheryn “Kat” Allen Burchfield, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Shane Stephens, 49

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Shane Stephens, of the Pleasant Grove community of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2021 at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell,...
Read more

Forgotten Times: The Chitwood family’s Civil War tragedy

Forgotten Times Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note: This story was originally written by Paul Roy in January 2008. By 1864, the Civil War was winding down, but chances are most...
Read more

Basketball: Scott High routs Gibbs in statement win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday’s 45-21 victory over Gibbs in Thanksgiving tournament play in Union County felt like more than a win for the Lady...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family...
Read more

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN