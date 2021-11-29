Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 93.

Life: Born in Robbins on April 28, 1928, Mildred was the daughter of the late A.Y. and Carrie Tompkins Stonecipher.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Rev. Carl B. Jeffers, and four sons: Dana Jeffers, Tracy Jeffers, Kevin Jeffers and Gerald Jeffers.

Survivors: Mildred is survived by,

• Daughter, Carlene Jeffers Terry and husband Eddie;

• Daughter-in-law, Linda Jeffers;

• Grandchildren, Joshua Jeffers, Calie Terry, Caden Terry, Ragan Terry and fiance Jordan Lowe, Aubrie Terry and Gannon Terry;

• Sister-in-law, June Jeffers;

• Special cousin, Wilma Human;

• Caregivers, Denise Caldwell and Stacey Sexton;

• Many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. with Bro. Guy Ainsworth and Bro. Phillip Kidd officiating. Music will be provided by Michelle Carson. Committal service will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Baptist Memorial Cemetery in Robbins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Scott Volunteer Fire Department, PO Boxx 212, Robbins, TN 37852.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.