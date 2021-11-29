25.8 F
Oneida
Monday, November 29, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was 64.

Life: Born Nov. 21, 1957 in Jellico, Tenn., Kelvin was the son of Hubert Franklin and Lorena (Rene) Sexton Phillips. He was an active member of Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Kelvin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Clona Laxton Sexton, and James and Elsie Phillips, by his father- and mother-in-law, James Claude Botts and Sharon Kay Anderson Botts, by an infant sister, Judy Phillips, and by a son, James Bradley Phillips.

Survivors: Kelvin is survived by,
• His wife of 45 years, Wendy Lea Botts Phillips;
• Children, Brant Frank Phillips and Reanne Nicole Phillips Bates;
• Grandchildren, Braylee Phillips, Christopher Bates and Synjin Bates;
• Siblings, Ronnie Lee Phillips and wife Carol, and Shirlee Philllips;
• Sisters-in-law, James Botts Hamby and wife Van, and Lessa Botts King and husband Garry;
• Brother-in-law, James Anthony “Tony” Botts;
• Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Philip Kidd and Ronnie Phillips officiating. Music will be provided by the Coffey family. Burial will follow in the Sexton Memorial Cemetery in the Paint Rock community. Pallbearers will be Brant Phillips, Michael Phillips, Michael Duncan, Dustin Byrge, Garry King and Tyler King.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54

Independent Herald - 0
Valerie Rose Huckeby Evans, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 54. Life:...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54

Independent Herald - 0
Valerie Rose Huckeby Evans, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 54. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Danny Lawson, 70

Independent Herald - 0
William Danny “Dano” Lawson departed this life peacefully at his Helenwood home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. He was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kat Burchfield, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Emma Katheryn “Kat” Allen Burchfield, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Valerie Evans, 54

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Valerie Rose Huckeby Evans, of Robbins, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 54. Life:...
Read more

Oneida man allegedly stole from neighbor while she gave birth

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Vine Avenue man is accused of entering his neighbor's home while she was at the hospital giving birth and taking several small items, including a woman's hat that he later posted a photo of himself wearing on Facebook. He faces aggravated burglary charges.
Read more

Basketball: Oneida upsets Harriman in pivotal early-season game

Oneida Rory Blevins - 0
The Harriman Blue devils traveled to OHS Gymnasium to play against the Indians Tuesday (Nov. 23). The game had everybody listening or watching with...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family...
Read more

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more

Obituary: Sam Lyles, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Col. Sammie (Sam) Lee Lyles passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 80. Life: Sam was born...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN