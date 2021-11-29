Obituary: Kelvin Phillips, 64

Kelvin Ree Phillips, of Helenwood, departed this life to be with this Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was 64.

Life: Born Nov. 21, 1957 in Jellico, Tenn., Kelvin was the son of Hubert Franklin and Lorena (Rene) Sexton Phillips. He was an active member of Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Kelvin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Clona Laxton Sexton, and James and Elsie Phillips, by his father- and mother-in-law, James Claude Botts and Sharon Kay Anderson Botts, by an infant sister, Judy Phillips, and by a son, James Bradley Phillips.

Survivors: Kelvin is survived by,

• His wife of 45 years, Wendy Lea Botts Phillips;

• Children, Brant Frank Phillips and Reanne Nicole Phillips Bates;

• Grandchildren, Braylee Phillips, Christopher Bates and Synjin Bates;

• Siblings, Ronnie Lee Phillips and wife Carol, and Shirlee Philllips;

• Sisters-in-law, James Botts Hamby and wife Van, and Lessa Botts King and husband Garry;

• Brother-in-law, James Anthony “Tony” Botts;

• Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Philip Kidd and Ronnie Phillips officiating. Music will be provided by the Coffey family. Burial will follow in the Sexton Memorial Cemetery in the Paint Rock community. Pallbearers will be Brant Phillips, Michael Phillips, Michael Duncan, Dustin Byrge, Garry King and Tyler King.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.