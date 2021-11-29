Obituary: Alan Davidson, 65

Alan Reid Davidson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at his home in Helenwood, surrounded by family. He was 65.
Life: Born April 12, 1956 in St. Louis, Mo., Alan was the son of the late Paul and Wanda Jean Terry Davidson.
Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by,
• Son, Brian Reid Davidson;
• Mother- and father-in-law, Ernie Litton and William Litton;
• Grandparents, Horace and Gertie Davidson, and Nathaniel and Mayme Reed Terry;
• Special nephews, Wade Litton and Caleb Nathaniel Jones;
• Special niece, Julie Goodman;
• Special sister-in-law, Alice Rayburn;
• Aunts and uncles.
Survivors: Alan is survived by,
• His wife of 42 years, Gina Litton Davidson;
• Children, Brooke Murley Davidson and husband Daniel, Megan Jean Davidson-Russ and husband Kaleb, and Jessica Elizabeth Buttram and husband Josh;
• Grandchildren, Ethan Xavier Davidson, Baylee Dee Buttram, Harper Shae Buttram, and Reagan Elizabeth Buttram;
• Siblings, Karen Denise James and husband Bruce, Michael Paul Davidson, and Terry Elizabeth Jeffers and husband Waylon;
• Countless other friends and family members.
Services: Alan’s request was cremation. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.