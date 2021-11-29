Obituary: Alan Davidson, 65

The number of active covid cases in Scott County plunged to 128 on Sunday, a 3-week low, after the TN Dept. of Health reported only 58 new cases of the virus last week — down from 113 the previous week and 133 the week before that. But the University of Tennessee continues to measure Scott County's covid transmission rate as one of the highest in the state, and the Dept. of Health has reported six covid-related deaths here since the first of November. Both in the Knoxville area and statewide, covid-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing, while the pandemic's future remains uncertain. Experts are not in agreement over whether a winter surge of covid will occur, but the emergence of a new variant in South Africa has prompted fresh concerns even as the newest mutation remains little understood. Meanwhile, an analysis by The Tennessean on Monday revealed that unvaccinated Tennesseans are at a substantially greater risk for contracting covid and being hospitalized by it.