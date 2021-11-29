23.4 F
Oneida
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
type here...
Outdoors Deer numbers continue to point to decreased herd
Outdoors Deer numbers continue to point to decreased herd
Outdoors

Deer numbers continue to point to decreased herd

Harvest is up, but still not back to levels seen before EHD outbreak

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Hunters harvested 214 deer in Scott County through the first eight days of the gun hunt, up slightly from last year but still well below the 299 harvested during the same period the year before an outbreak of EHD in 2017. The total harvest so far this year in Scott County is 645, significantly fewer than the 1,023 killed during the same time frame the year before the EHD outbreak.

In 2016, the year before an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) swept through Scott County’s deer herd, there were 299 whitetails harvested between the opening day of rifle season and the end of Thanksgiving weekend — the first eight days of the hunt. The year before that, 330 deer had been harvested in the same time period.

While Scott County’s deer harvest continues to bounce back, this year’s numbers continues to underscore just how severe that 2017 EHD outbreak was for the local deer population.

According to data from the TN Wildlife Resources Agency, Scott County hunters checked in 214 deer this year between the opening day of rifle season, Nov. 20, and the end of Thanksgiving weekend. That’s the most in three years, but it’s still nearly one-third lower than before the EHD outbreak.

In 2017, the year of the EHD outbreak, there were only 126 deer harvested in Scott County through the first eight days of the gun season.

- Advertisement -

While Scott County’s deer harvest is increasing, it’s doing so at a slower pace than the statewide harvest. Through the first eight days of the gun hunt, Tennessee’s harvest was up nearly 20% over last year, jumping from 33,910 to 40,446. Scott County’s increase was less than 8%, from 199 to 214.

What’s more, while the harvest was also increased during the youth hunt in late October and through the opening weekend of the muzzleloader hunt, it’s now on par with last year’s total harvest. Last year, Scott County hunters had harvested 648 deer by this point in the fall deer hunts. This year, they’ve harvested 645.

In 2016, the year, before the EHD outbreak, local hunters had harvested 1,023 by this point in the season.

While declining harvests can be blamed on many factors, including decreasing hunter participation, two EHD outbreaks in recent years have caused the local deer herd to decline, and that decrease is especially noticeable on public land. The first of the two outbreaks occurred in 2007 and impacted large swaths of Tennessee. The second outbreak occurred in 2017 and was more localized in nature.

In 2006, the year prior to the first EHD outbreak, Scott County hunters had harvested a record 1,228 deer by this point in the season. They harvested 510 deer during the first eight days of the gun hunt, more than double the 214 harvested during the first eight days of the hunt this year.

Of the 214 deer harvested so far during this year’s gun hunt, 164 were bucks while 46 were does. That is the most does harvested to this point during the gun hunt since 2016 — the first year TWRA began issuing a gun hunt doe tag to deer hunters in Unit B. That year, there had been 69 does killed by this point in the season.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

Covid: Active cases rapidly drop in Scott County as new mutation prompts fresh concern

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County plunged to 128 on Sunday, a 3-week low, after the TN Dept. of Health reported only 58 new cases of the virus last week — down from 113 the previous week and 133 the week before that. But the University of Tennessee continues to measure Scott County's covid transmission rate as one of the highest in the state, and the Dept. of Health has reported six covid-related deaths here since the first of November. Both in the Knoxville area and statewide, covid-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing, while the pandemic's future remains uncertain. Experts are not in agreement over whether a winter surge of covid will occur, but the emergence of a new variant in South Africa has prompted fresh concerns even as the newest mutation remains little understood. Meanwhile, an analysis by The Tennessean on Monday revealed that unvaccinated Tennesseans are at a substantially greater risk for contracting covid and being hospitalized by it.
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Ann Cosby, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Ruth Ann Jeffers Cosby passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 72. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Alan Davidson, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Alan Reid Davidson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at his home in Helenwood, surrounded by family. He...
Read more
Local News

Note to shoplifters: Don’t try the Walmart self-checkout

Independent Herald - 0
Walmart's self-checkout feature is becoming increasingly popular among shoplifters. But just because the registers aren't physically manned doesn't mean they aren't being watched. And as an increasing number of cases being prosecuted by Oneida police indicate, attempting to use self-checkout to sneak merchandise from the store involves a substantial risk.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Local News

Covid: Active cases rapidly drop in Scott County as new mutation prompts fresh concern

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County plunged to 128 on Sunday, a 3-week low, after the TN Dept. of Health reported only 58 new cases of the virus last week — down from 113 the previous week and 133 the week before that. But the University of Tennessee continues to measure Scott County's covid transmission rate as one of the highest in the state, and the Dept. of Health has reported six covid-related deaths here since the first of November. Both in the Knoxville area and statewide, covid-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing, while the pandemic's future remains uncertain. Experts are not in agreement over whether a winter surge of covid will occur, but the emergence of a new variant in South Africa has prompted fresh concerns even as the newest mutation remains little understood. Meanwhile, an analysis by The Tennessean on Monday revealed that unvaccinated Tennesseans are at a substantially greater risk for contracting covid and being hospitalized by it.
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Ann Cosby, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Ruth Ann Jeffers Cosby passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 72. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Alan Davidson, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Alan Reid Davidson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at his home in Helenwood, surrounded by family. He...
Read more
Local News

Note to shoplifters: Don’t try the Walmart self-checkout

Independent Herald - 0
Walmart's self-checkout feature is becoming increasingly popular among shoplifters. But just because the registers aren't physically manned doesn't mean they aren't being watched. And as an increasing number of cases being prosecuted by Oneida police indicate, attempting to use self-checkout to sneak merchandise from the store involves a substantial risk.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Covid: Active cases rapidly drop in Scott County as new mutation prompts fresh concern

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County plunged to 128 on Sunday, a 3-week low, after the TN Dept. of Health reported only 58 new cases of the virus last week — down from 113 the previous week and 133 the week before that. But the University of Tennessee continues to measure Scott County's covid transmission rate as one of the highest in the state, and the Dept. of Health has reported six covid-related deaths here since the first of November. Both in the Knoxville area and statewide, covid-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing, while the pandemic's future remains uncertain. Experts are not in agreement over whether a winter surge of covid will occur, but the emergence of a new variant in South Africa has prompted fresh concerns even as the newest mutation remains little understood. Meanwhile, an analysis by The Tennessean on Monday revealed that unvaccinated Tennesseans are at a substantially greater risk for contracting covid and being hospitalized by it.
Read more

Obituary: Mildred Jeffers, 93

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Florene Stonecipher Jeffers, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more

RaeZack’s serves Thanksgiving to nearly 600

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In their third year of serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community, RaeZack's owners said they hoped to feed 500-plus people on Thursday, and they weren't disappointed. Nearly 600 people were served during a three-hour period on Thanksgiving Day.
Read more

Latest News

Covid: Active cases rapidly drop in Scott County as new mutation prompts fresh concern

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County plunged to 128 on Sunday, a 3-week low, after the TN Dept. of Health reported only 58 new cases of the virus last week — down from 113 the previous week and 133 the week before that. But the University of Tennessee continues to measure Scott County's covid transmission rate as one of the highest in the state, and the Dept. of Health has reported six covid-related deaths here since the first of November. Both in the Knoxville area and statewide, covid-related hospitalizations are slowly increasing, while the pandemic's future remains uncertain. Experts are not in agreement over whether a winter surge of covid will occur, but the emergence of a new variant in South Africa has prompted fresh concerns even as the newest mutation remains little understood. Meanwhile, an analysis by The Tennessean on Monday revealed that unvaccinated Tennesseans are at a substantially greater risk for contracting covid and being hospitalized by it.
Read more

Obituary: Ruth Ann Cosby, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ruth Ann Jeffers Cosby passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 72. Life: Born...
Read more

Obituary: Alan Davidson, 65

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Alan Reid Davidson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at his home in Helenwood, surrounded by family. He...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN