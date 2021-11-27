Thirteen-year-old killed in ATV crash

HUNTSVILLE — A young Scott County teenager was killed in an ATV crash in the Bull Creek area south of here Saturday afternoon.

Brennon Phillips, 13, of Helenwood, was fatally injured when his ATV crashed along Bull Creek Road south of Winona Saturday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report released by the TN Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 1:36 p.m., when a 2009 Arca ATV — which was traveling north on Bull Creek Road — left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Phillips was the driver of the ATV.

Phillips was a seventh grade student at Burchfield School in Oneida.