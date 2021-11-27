Basketball: Scott High routs Gibbs in statement win

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday’s 45-21 victory over Gibbs in Thanksgiving tournament play in Union County felt like more than a win for the Lady Highlanders. It felt like a statement.

After letting two of their last three games slip away in the second half — losses to Union County and rival Kingston that were sandwiched around a win over Wartburg — the SHS ladies on Saturday dominated the second half, and left Maynardville with their most lopsided win in the Jake Wright era.

Wright challenged his team after Friday’s 36-35 loss to Union County, and Scott High responded.

Annalyne Woodward scored 13 points, while Brittany Morrow had nine points and four steals, and Jalin Young had seven points and seven rebounds.

- Advertisement -

But the big story was the defensive end of the court, which has been consistently good for the Lady Highlanders for much of this young season. Clinging to a 19-18 lead at halftime despite giving up 15 points to the Eagles in the second quarter, Scott High’s defense locked down in the second half.

Gibbs managed just a single field goal and only three total points in the second half, a feat almost unheard of in high school basketball.

A field goal by Jadyn Parker with 3:17 remaining in the third quarter was Gibbs’ only field goal of the second half. At that point, the Lady Highlanders had gone ahead by double-digits. The Eagles would go the final 11 minutes and change without a made basket.

As a result, Scott High out-scored Gibbs 26-3 in the second half to turn a tight game at the half into a rout.

Woodward had 9 of her 13 in the first half, then her teammates stepped up in the second half. Morrow had six points in the third quarter, and was 2 of 2 from the free throw line, as the Lady Highlanders essentially put the game away. Julie Lewallen had five points in the third.

In the fourth, Young had five points and was 3 of 3 from the line.

- Advertisement -

The Lady Highlanders were 5 of 5 from the line in the second half after going just 4 of 11 in the first half.

SCOTT (45): Woodward 13, Morrow 9, Young 7, Terry 6, Lewallen 5, Lawson 3, Garrett 2.

GIBBS (21): Taylor 9, Large 6, Vogt 3, J. Parker 2.