RaeZack’s serves Thanksgiving to nearly 600

HELENWOOD — Michelle King hoped to feed 500-plus. As it turned out, she and her crew of staff and volunteers served nearly 600.

King, who owns and operates RaeZack’s alongside her husband, Dan, said Tuesday (Nov. 23) that she hoped the crowd for this year’s free Thanksgiving dinner would exceed the past two years, and she was not disappointed. Last year, RaeZack’s served more than 400. The previous year, the first year the free Thanksgiving dinner was offered to the community, more than 300 people were served.

The Kings and RaeZack’s made it clear that the Thanksgiving meal wasn’t just for those who couldn’t otherwise afford a meal, but anyone who needed someone to share Thanksgiving with. They offered turkey and dressing and all the fixings to everyone who showed up at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — at absolutely no cost.

Michelle King said she hopes RaeZack’s annual free Thanksgiving meal eventually reaches thousands of people.