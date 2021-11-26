28.6 F
Oneida
Saturday, November 27, 2021
type here...
News Local News RaeZack's serves Thanksgiving to nearly 600
NewsLocal News

RaeZack’s serves Thanksgiving to nearly 600

RaeZack's owners, employees and volunteers pause for a group photo before serving nearly 600 patrons for free on Thanksgiving Day 2021 | Photo: Nancy Chambers.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

In their third year of serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community, RaeZack's owners said they hoped to feed 500-plus people on Thursday, and they weren't disappointed. Nearly 600 people were served during a three-hour period on Thanksgiving Day.

HELENWOOD — Michelle King hoped to feed 500-plus. As it turned out, she and her crew of staff and volunteers served nearly 600.

King, who owns and operates RaeZack’s alongside her husband, Dan, said Tuesday (Nov. 23) that she hoped the crowd for this year’s free Thanksgiving dinner would exceed the past two years, and she was not disappointed. Last year, RaeZack’s served more than 400. The previous year, the first year the free Thanksgiving dinner was offered to the community, more than 300 people were served.

The Kings and RaeZack’s made it clear that the Thanksgiving meal wasn’t just for those who couldn’t otherwise afford a meal, but anyone who needed someone to share Thanksgiving with. They offered turkey and dressing and all the fixings to everyone who showed up at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — at absolutely no cost.

Michelle King said she hopes RaeZack’s annual free Thanksgiving meal eventually reaches thousands of people.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

RaeZack’s serves Thanksgiving to nearly 600

Independent Herald - 0
In their third year of serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community, RaeZack's owners said they hoped to feed 500-plus people on Thursday, and they weren't disappointed. Nearly 600 people were served during a three-hour period on Thanksgiving Day.
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott starts slow, finishes strong against Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — A Dalton Prewitt buzzer-beater proved to be the spark Scott High needed on what had started as a lackluster afternoon in...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders lose a tough one at Union County

Independent Herald - 0
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — They say that learning to win is a process. That has been a painful lesson for Scott High on a couple of...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott rolls with 80-34 win over Wartburg

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Trey Morrow was Trey Morrow, Luke West was Luke West, and Scott High was way too much for Wartburg to handle, even...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Local News

RaeZack’s serves Thanksgiving to nearly 600

Independent Herald - 0
In their third year of serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community, RaeZack's owners said they hoped to feed 500-plus people on Thursday, and they weren't disappointed. Nearly 600 people were served during a three-hour period on Thanksgiving Day.
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott starts slow, finishes strong against Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — A Dalton Prewitt buzzer-beater proved to be the spark Scott High needed on what had started as a lackluster afternoon in...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders lose a tough one at Union County

Independent Herald - 0
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — They say that learning to win is a process. That has been a painful lesson for Scott High on a couple of...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott rolls with 80-34 win over Wartburg

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Trey Morrow was Trey Morrow, Luke West was Luke West, and Scott High was way too much for Wartburg to handle, even...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott dominates Kingston, stages big comeback against Powell

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A “good day for Highlander basketball.” That’s how Scott High head coach Jordan Jeffers summed things up Saturday night, after a larger-than-usual,...
Read more

Opinion: What the Kyle Rittenhouse case tells us

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Now that the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial is over — he was acquitted, in case you live under a rock — can we have...
Read more

Basketball: No last-minute heroics needed this time, as Lady Highlanders defeat Wartburg by 10

Scott Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Last year, Scott High picked up its first win of the season at Wartburg on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, defeating the...
Read more

Latest News

RaeZack’s serves Thanksgiving to nearly 600

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In their third year of serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community, RaeZack's owners said they hoped to feed 500-plus people on Thursday, and they weren't disappointed. Nearly 600 people were served during a three-hour period on Thanksgiving Day.
Read more

Basketball: Scott starts slow, finishes strong against Campbell County

Scott Independent Herald - 0
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — A Dalton Prewitt buzzer-beater proved to be the spark Scott High needed on what had started as a lackluster afternoon in...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Highlanders lose a tough one at Union County

Scott Independent Herald - 0
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — They say that learning to win is a process. That has been a painful lesson for Scott High on a couple of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN