Saturday, November 27, 2021
Basketball: Scott starts slow, finishes strong against Campbell County
SportsScott

Basketball: Scott starts slow, finishes strong against Campbell County

Scott High's Luke West scores during a game at Highlander Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — A Dalton Prewitt buzzer-beater proved to be the spark Scott High needed on what had started as a lackluster afternoon in Union County. Prewitt’s half-court heave just beat the horn at the end of the first half, sending Scott to the locker room with a 30-29 lead over Campbell County. From there, […]

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — A Dalton Prewitt buzzer-beater proved to be the spark Scott High needed on what had started as a lackluster afternoon in Union County.

Prewitt’s half-court heave just beat the horn at the end of the first half, sending Scott to the locker room with a 30-29 lead over Campbell County.

From there, it was all Highlanders, as they pulled away for a 77-55 win over the Cougars to improve to 6-0.

With Trey Morrow ailing and everyone in white perhaps suffering from a little bit of a Thanksgiving feast hangover, Scott High struggled with Campbell County early. After jumping out to a 9-2 lead, the Highlanders watched the Cougars battle back to grab the lead, and though it was a narrow advantage, Campbell County remained in front for much of the rest of the first half.

That changed on Prewitt’s shot, however, as the momentum was flipped going into the half.

And though Morrow was under the weather, he still finished with 28 points and eight rebounds. It was his season-low from a points-production standpoint, and it marked the first time in six games this season that the senior Mr. Basketball candidate did not finish with a double-double. But it was more than enough.

That was largely because fellow senior Luke West stepped up in the second half. West finished with 18 points, knocking down three 3-pointers, while also finishing with four assists and three steals.

Prewitt had six assists to go along with seven points.

The Highlanders shot 54% from the field as a team, and were 10 of 14 from the free throw line. Grey Todd was 5 of 5 from the line en route to nine points.

SCOTT (77): Morrow 28, West 18, Todd 9, Jeffers 7, Prewitt 7, Strunk 6, Brumett 2.

CAMPBELL CO. (55): Walden 19, Jones 9, Long 8, Brady 6, Faulkner 2, Adkins 2, Cox 2, Lester 2.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

