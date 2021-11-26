Basketball: Lady Highlanders lose a tough one at Union County

28.6 F
Alaina Duncan looks for a teammate to get the ball to during Scott High's game against Kingston at Highlander Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — They say that learning to win is a process.

That has been a painful lesson for Scott High on a couple of occasions already this season: first, in a 1-point loss to rival Kingston in the Twin K Hall of Fame Classic, and again just six days later at Union County.

The Lady Highlanders were unable to string together back-to-back wins after Nov. 23’s win at Wartburg, falling to the Patriots on the first day of play at Union County’s Thanksgiving tournament.

While Scott led nearly the entire game against Kingston before falling, Friday’s loss to Union County was even more painful. The Patriots aren’t an especially important rival, but the Lady Highlanders expected to win the game, and led by double-digits in the first half.

But things slowly unraveled in the second half, as Union County scored just enough and Scott High could not seem to buy a bucket.

With head coach Jake Wright becoming increasingly frustrated as the game progressed — both with his team and with the officials — Scott saw Union County trim the lead to four points at the end of the third quarter before grabbing the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots scored just two points in the opening period, but Scott returned the favor with just two points in a disastrous third quarter. So even though the Patriots weren’t hitting shots at a high clip in the third quarter, they managed to trim the lead and get back into the game despite only having five made field goals for the entire game heading into the fourth quarter.

Brittany Morrow had 11 points and four steals to lead the Highlanders. Alaina Duncan added seven.

Rachel Garrett had eight rebounds. Annalyne Woodward had seven rebounds, while Duncan and Zoey Terry each had six.

A key statistic in the game: Union County was 16 of 28 from the free throw line — including 10 of 15 in the fourth quarter — while the Lady Highlanders were 11 of 19 from the line, including 6 of 11 in the final period.

Down three in the waning moments, Scott High used a time out to draw up a play to attempt to force overtime. The pass went to Julie Lawson on the left wing. The sophomore shooting guard was fouled on her 3-point shot attempt. She calmly made the first two free throws, but Union County — which was out of time outs — broke the momentum by subbing in a player before the final free throw, which came off the rim with just one second remaining.

SCOTT (35): Morrow 11, Duncan 7, Terry 6, Young 5, Woodward 4, Lawson 2.

UNION CO. (36): Pressley 12, Hoff 7, Cooper 6, Carter 5, Dyer 3, Monroe 2, Kitts 1.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
