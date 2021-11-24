39.8 F
Oneida
Thursday, November 25, 2021
type here...
Sports Scott Basketball: Scott rolls with 80-34 win over Wartburg
SportsScott

Basketball: Scott rolls with 80-34 win over Wartburg

Scott High sophomore Toby Garrett controls the ball in the face of pressure from two Kingston players during the Highlanders' win over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

WARTBURG — Trey Morrow was Trey Morrow, Luke West was Luke West, and Scott High was way too much for Wartburg to handle, even on its home floor, on Tuesday (Nov. 23), as the Highlanders walked away with an 80-34 win over the Bulldogs. Morrow scored 39 points on 17 of 25 shooting, while West […]

WARTBURG — Trey Morrow was Trey Morrow, Luke West was Luke West, and Scott High was way too much for Wartburg to handle, even on its home floor, on Tuesday (Nov. 23), as the Highlanders walked away with an 80-34 win over the Bulldogs.

Morrow scored 39 points on 17 of 25 shooting, while West had 13 points, and the game was never close. Scott High led by 15 points after the first quarter and by 28 at halftime.

The senior Morrow did most of his damage in the second and third quarters, scoring 13 and 12 in those two periods, respectively.

Morrow also had 11 rebounds, for his fifth double-double in five games this season.

- Advertisement -

Dalton Prewitt had a big game for Scott High, as well, with seven assists, six rebounds and five steals.

Scott High shot 54% from the field and hit 3 of the only 4 free throws they attempted. Wartburg was a dismal 1 of 8 from the line. Tanner Johnson scored 12 of the Bulldogs’ 34 points.

The Highlanders improved to 5-0 on the young season with the win.

SCOTT (80): Morrow 39, West 13, Woodward 7, Todd 6, Babb 5, Prewitt 4, Jeffers 4, Strunk 2.

WARTBURG (34): Johnson 12, Jones 6, Heinze 6, Goode 5, Branstetter 3, Quinney 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Scott

Basketball: Scott rolls with 80-34 win over Wartburg

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Trey Morrow was Trey Morrow, Luke West was Luke West, and Scott High was way too much for Wartburg to handle, even...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: No last-minute heroics needed this time, as Lady Highlanders defeat Wartburg by 10

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Last year, Scott High picked up its first win of the season at Wartburg on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, defeating the...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians bounce back with win over Harriman

Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday’s (Nov. 23) Oneida-Harriman game went from a blowout to a comeback in the matter of a quarter. The Lady Indians had managed to get...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida upsets Harriman in pivotal early-season game

Rory Blevins - 0
The Harriman Blue devils traveled to OHS Gymnasium to play against the Indians Tuesday (Nov. 23). The game had everybody listening or watching with...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Scott

Scott dominates Kingston, stages big comeback against Powell

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A “good day for Highlander basketball.” That’s how Scott High head coach Jordan Jeffers summed things up Saturday night, after a larger-than-usual,...
Read more
Scott

Morrow’s career-high helps Highlanders roll past the Ambassadors

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Trey Morrow scored a career-high 41 points, as Scott High capped off the opening night of the high school basketball season with...
Read more
Scott

Scott High’s goal: Cut down the nets

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Tuesday, March 2. Scott High at Kingston in the Region 2-AA semifinals. Eight seconds left in overtime. The Highlanders up two, going...
Read more
Scott

In triple overtime thriller, Trey Morrow put a final exclamation point on Mr. Basketball resume

Ben Garrett - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Austin Morrow had a message after Scott High's 79-77 loss to Kingston in triple overtime on Tuesday. "I know we lost but after...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Basketball: No last-minute heroics needed this time, as Lady Highlanders defeat Wartburg by 10

Scott Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Last year, Scott High picked up its first win of the season at Wartburg on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, defeating the...
Read more

Scott County’s covid cases continue to climb, as most emerging signs point to a coronavirus comeback in Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County has increased 61% in nine days, and the number of people being tested for covid has increased 200% in two weeks, a sign of growing illness within the community that extends beyond just covid. Part of that is the typical progression into the cold weather season, which brings a heightened prevalence of influenza, strep, and respiratory viruses and the common cold. But statewide, most available signs are pointing towards another reemergence of coronavirus. Already, hospitalizations related to the virus are slightly increasing.
Read more

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in Tennessee deer

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Gibson and McNairy County are now positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) after confirmation through multiple tests from hunter harvested deer. These...
Read more

Latest News

Basketball: Scott rolls with 80-34 win over Wartburg

Scott Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Trey Morrow was Trey Morrow, Luke West was Luke West, and Scott High was way too much for Wartburg to handle, even...
Read more

Basketball: No last-minute heroics needed this time, as Lady Highlanders defeat Wartburg by 10

Scott Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Last year, Scott High picked up its first win of the season at Wartburg on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, defeating the...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Indians bounce back with win over Harriman

Oneida Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday’s (Nov. 23) Oneida-Harriman game went from a blowout to a comeback in the matter of a quarter. The Lady Indians had managed to get...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN