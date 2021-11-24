Basketball: Scott rolls with 80-34 win over Wartburg

WARTBURG — Trey Morrow was Trey Morrow, Luke West was Luke West, and Scott High was way too much for Wartburg to handle, even on its home floor, on Tuesday (Nov. 23), as the Highlanders walked away with an 80-34 win over the Bulldogs.

Morrow scored 39 points on 17 of 25 shooting, while West had 13 points, and the game was never close. Scott High led by 15 points after the first quarter and by 28 at halftime.

The senior Morrow did most of his damage in the second and third quarters, scoring 13 and 12 in those two periods, respectively.

Morrow also had 11 rebounds, for his fifth double-double in five games this season.

Dalton Prewitt had a big game for Scott High, as well, with seven assists, six rebounds and five steals.

Scott High shot 54% from the field and hit 3 of the only 4 free throws they attempted. Wartburg was a dismal 1 of 8 from the line. Tanner Johnson scored 12 of the Bulldogs’ 34 points.

The Highlanders improved to 5-0 on the young season with the win.

SCOTT (80): Morrow 39, West 13, Woodward 7, Todd 6, Babb 5, Prewitt 4, Jeffers 4, Strunk 2.

WARTBURG (34): Johnson 12, Jones 6, Heinze 6, Goode 5, Branstetter 3, Quinney 2.