Basketball: Oneida upsets Harriman in pivotal early-season game

The Harriman Blue devils traveled to OHS Gymnasium to play against the Indians Tuesday (Nov. 23). The game had everybody listening or watching with stomachs in a knot.

Both teams came out hard and with no intention of losing. The Blue Devils pulled ahead by scoring a quick four points, but Oneida pushed right back. They ended the first quarter with a 16-7 score in Harriman’s favor. Most of the points they lost were turnovers to Harriman’s advantage. Another variable in the trailing score was Oneida’s rising foul count. The Indians continued to fall short until the very end of the first half, when they were able to tie it up.

The Indians’ Mason Keeton showed how well he could handle the ball Tuesday night. He was able to break straight through the Blue Devils defense and score multiple times by attacking the backboard. By the half, he scored a total of 12 points — more than any of the other boys on his team.

Oneida came back strong in the second half, working hard to maintain control of the game. The Indians did their best to lock down their defense. They struggled a bit due to Harriman having the giant-sized Jordan McCullum. Although he may be good, they worked around him and minimized the amount of shots he was able to put up in the second half.

The Indians made it into the last quarter while still holding the lead. Both teams continued to finish shots well. The battle swayed back and forth until the last seconds of the game. Every shot made was a potential game-winning bucket. The combination of 3-point shots and turnovers finally brought Oneida to the victory lead. They were able to fight it out and seize the win with a final score of 55-54.

This game was incredible to watch and was the second close game in a row which the Indians have played recently. The previous day they had only beaten Clarkrange 53-50. Now after two hard-fought games, the Indians will get a reprieve until Monday when they play at Campbell County.

Oneida 53, Clarkrange 50

Monday (Nov. 22) was the first night that the Oneida Indians could have their football players back in action for the season.

Starting the game, Oneida had a young line up with three sophomores and two juniors. The sophomores included Gavin Keeton, Mason Keeton, and Brock West. The juniors were Zeb Spradlin and Jacob Perry. Don’t let the age fool you; every one of the boys compete hard with high skill level and intensity.

To say the least, Monday night’s game was anything but boring. Both teams came in wanting to get the win. The Buffaloes and Indians were finishing shots well in the first. The end of the first had an interesting turn, though, because Oneida’s Jacob Perry received a technical. This did not slow down the Indians, however; they still held on strong though they trailed 21-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter, Oneida’s boys had lots of solid runs putting good shots up. They were slowly chipping away at the Buffaloes’ lead. Finally, after trailing the whole game, the Indians took the lead, 26-25, with a little under two minutes left in the half. Finishing up the first half, the score was 34-27.

For the second half of the game, everyone was on edge. Neither team had a big lead on the other. At this point, every possession was important. At the end of the third it was 46-42 with Oneida behind again, but that would not last for long.

For a good amount of the fourth, the Buffaloes held their lead, until they slipped up with under a minute to go. Oneida’s top scorer of the night, Mason Keeton, was on the foul line. Keeton had overall 15 points at the end of the game. Keeton, Rylin Duncan and Gavin Keeton all had important last-minute shots and points that affected the end result of the game.

The hustle from the boys didn’t stop until the buzzer rang at the end. With Mason Keeton having the shot that gave the Indians a lead and Gavin Keeton was fouled in an effort to stop the clock. Gavin Keeton showed Clarkrange that fouling him would not help them any, because he knocked down both free throws with ease, giving the Indians a 53-50 lead.

The ending score of the game was 53-50 with the Indians for the win.