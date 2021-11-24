Basketball: No last-minute heroics needed this time, as Lady Highlanders defeat Wartburg by 10

WARTBURG — Last year, Scott High picked up its first win of the season at Wartburg on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, defeating the Bulldogs by the slimmest of margins.

This year, the Lady Highlanders picked up the season’s first win on the same court, on the same night, but needed no last-minute heroics to pull out the victory this time around.

Scott High built an 11-point halftime lead and allowed Wartburg to get no closer than eight points in the second half, as the Lady Highlanders pulled out a 46-36 win behind 13 points from freshman Brittany Morrow.

Scott led throughout, including in a slow-paced first quarter that saw both teams struggle to find a rhythm offensively. Wartburg’s only field goal in the first quarter was a 3-pointer by Elizabeth Keathley, while Scott saw Julie Lewallen knock down five points to pace the Lady Highlanders to a 7-4 lead.

The second quarter was the Lady Highlanders’ best eight minutes of basketball so far this season. Rachel Garrett came off the bench to score seven points, including a buzzer-beater that pushed the lead to double digits going into the locker room at halftime. Zoey Terry also came off the bench to add five in the second quarter, while Jalin Young had four points in the period. Olivia Davis hit two 3-pointers to help Wartburg stay somewhat in the game.

The third quarter was all about Morrow. While Young hit a big 3-pointer, Morrow scored eight of her team-high 13 in the period to help the Lady Highlanders maintain a double-digit lead.

Terry scored four more points in the fourth quarter, while the Lady Highlanders were 6 of 10 from the free throw line to pull out the win.

SCOTT (46): Morrow 13, Terry 9, Garrett 7, Young 7, Lewallen 6, Woodward 4.

WARTBURG (36): Davis 19, Keathley 12, E. Williams 3, Byrge 1, M. Williams 1.