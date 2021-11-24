39.8 F
Oneida
Thursday, November 25, 2021
type here...
Sports Scott Basketball: No last-minute heroics needed this time, as Lady Highlanders defeat Wartburg...
SportsScott

Basketball: No last-minute heroics needed this time, as Lady Highlanders defeat Wartburg by 10

Bodies fly after a collision during Scott High's game against Kingston in Huntsville on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Pictured for the Lady Highlanders are Zoey Terry and Jalin Young | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

WARTBURG — Last year, Scott High picked up its first win of the season at Wartburg on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, defeating the Bulldogs by the slimmest of margins. This year, the Lady Highlanders picked up the season’s first win on the same court, on the same night, but needed no last-minute heroics to […]

WARTBURG — Last year, Scott High picked up its first win of the season at Wartburg on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, defeating the Bulldogs by the slimmest of margins.

This year, the Lady Highlanders picked up the season’s first win on the same court, on the same night, but needed no last-minute heroics to pull out the victory this time around.

Scott High built an 11-point halftime lead and allowed Wartburg to get no closer than eight points in the second half, as the Lady Highlanders pulled out a 46-36 win behind 13 points from freshman Brittany Morrow.

Scott led throughout, including in a slow-paced first quarter that saw both teams struggle to find a rhythm offensively. Wartburg’s only field goal in the first quarter was a 3-pointer by Elizabeth Keathley, while Scott saw Julie Lewallen knock down five points to pace the Lady Highlanders to a 7-4 lead.

- Advertisement -

The second quarter was the Lady Highlanders’ best eight minutes of basketball so far this season. Rachel Garrett came off the bench to score seven points, including a buzzer-beater that pushed the lead to double digits going into the locker room at halftime. Zoey Terry also came off the bench to add five in the second quarter, while Jalin Young had four points in the period. Olivia Davis hit two 3-pointers to help Wartburg stay somewhat in the game.

The third quarter was all about Morrow. While Young hit a big 3-pointer, Morrow scored eight of her team-high 13 in the period to help the Lady Highlanders maintain a double-digit lead.

Terry scored four more points in the fourth quarter, while the Lady Highlanders were 6 of 10 from the free throw line to pull out the win.

SCOTT (46): Morrow 13, Terry 9, Garrett 7, Young 7, Lewallen 6, Woodward 4.

WARTBURG (36): Davis 19, Keathley 12, E. Williams 3, Byrge 1, M. Williams 1.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Scott

Basketball: Scott rolls with 80-34 win over Wartburg

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Trey Morrow was Trey Morrow, Luke West was Luke West, and Scott High was way too much for Wartburg to handle, even...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: No last-minute heroics needed this time, as Lady Highlanders defeat Wartburg by 10

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Last year, Scott High picked up its first win of the season at Wartburg on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, defeating the...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians bounce back with win over Harriman

Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday’s (Nov. 23) Oneida-Harriman game went from a blowout to a comeback in the matter of a quarter. The Lady Indians had managed to get...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida upsets Harriman in pivotal early-season game

Rory Blevins - 0
The Harriman Blue devils traveled to OHS Gymnasium to play against the Indians Tuesday (Nov. 23). The game had everybody listening or watching with...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Scott

Tough start to season for Scott girls, who drop two at Sunbright

Independent Herald - 0
SUNBRIGHT — It was a tough start to the season for Scott High’s Lady Highlanders, who dropped a pair of TSSAA Hall of Fame...
Read more
Scott

Rising expectations: Scott girls embrace their new role

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Twelve months ago, brand-new Scott High women’s basketball coach Jake Wright was bristling every time he heard someone mention that his team...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders’ season ends against Northview Academy in region quarterfinals

Independent Herald - 0
SEVIERVILLE — Year One of the Jake Wright era at Scott High came to a close for the Lady Highlanders on Friday, with a...
Read more
Scott

Overtime heartbreak: Lady Highlanders fall to Kingston in third place game

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The last time Kingston was on Scott High's home court, the Yellow Jackets were victimized by Julia Butts' late-game heroics, as the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

RaeZack’s plans free Thanksgiving, hopes for 500-plus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
For a third consecutive year, free Thanksgiving dinners will be available to one and all at RaeZack's in Helenwood. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, RaeZack's will be open for turkey-and-dressing dinners. Michelle King, who owns the restaurant alongside her husband, Dan, hopes to feed more than 500 people this year. And she hopes the event continues to grow until it reaches thousands of people each year. "It's just a blessing," she said.
Read more

Forgotten Times: The Chitwood family’s Civil War tragedy

Forgotten Times Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note: This story was originally written by Paul Roy in January 2008. By 1864, the Civil War was winding down, but chances are most...
Read more

TCAT-Huntsville receives $1 million in grant funding

Education Independent Herald - 0
TCAT-Huntsville has received $1 million to enhance vocational educational offerings in Scott, Morgan and Fentress counties, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday. The project is one of 27 across the state funded by Lee's GIVE program, which is part of the governor's commitment to vocational education in Tennessee.
Read more

Latest News

Basketball: Scott rolls with 80-34 win over Wartburg

Scott Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Trey Morrow was Trey Morrow, Luke West was Luke West, and Scott High was way too much for Wartburg to handle, even...
Read more

Basketball: No last-minute heroics needed this time, as Lady Highlanders defeat Wartburg by 10

Scott Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Last year, Scott High picked up its first win of the season at Wartburg on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, defeating the...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Indians bounce back with win over Harriman

Oneida Rory Blevins - 0
Tuesday’s (Nov. 23) Oneida-Harriman game went from a blowout to a comeback in the matter of a quarter. The Lady Indians had managed to get...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN