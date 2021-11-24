Basketball: Lady Indians bounce back with win over Harriman

Tuesday’s (Nov. 23) Oneida-Harriman game went from a blowout to a comeback in the matter of a quarter.

The Lady Indians had managed to get a lead of almost 30 points by halftime, but the Harriman Blue Devils were able to pull the game as close as a three-point difference in the second half. Most of the comeback occurred in the last quarter of the game, leaving the crowd stunned.

The Lady Indians started off strong in the first quarter, with a 22-10 lead. They held it through the entire first half and into the third quarter. They ladies were ready to play, and it showed. Kelsey Pike outscored Harriman all by herself in the first half, with 25 points to the Blue Devils’ 23.

The Lady Indians really stepped it up from their previous night’s game against Clarkrange. In the Harriman game, they were able to finish more shots at the half of the game than they did in the entirety of the Clarkrange game.

For most of the game the Indians finished the ball well. Pike overall had 34 points. Sophomore Braelyn Russ stepped up with 12 points as well. Russ is not the only young athlete stepping up. Most of Oneida’s sophomore group got to play in all four quarters of the game. These sophomores included Ali Smith, Annaleah Terry, Raylie Bush, and Grace Shoemaker.

For the last quarter, Oneida struggled to hold their defense together and prevent Harriman from scoring. Although Harriman made a comeback, the Lady Indians were able to keep their lead and finish the game with a 70-63 resulting score.

The Lady Indians have a long road ahead of them but, with improvement, this team can achieve great things.

Clarkrange 76, Oneida 45

After getting their win last week in a Twin K Hall of Fame Classic game against Stone Memorial, the Oneida Lady Indians had high hopes of getting a second win on the following Monday. They traveled to Clarkrange to play the Lady Buffaloes, but didn’t quite reach their goal.

Right from the start, the Lady Buffaloes knocked down an easy 3-pointer, but the Lady Indians’ Caroline Keeton followed that up with a three of her own. From that point on, the Lady Indians struggled to get points on the board. The leading scorer for Oneida was a junior, Kelsey Pike, with 25 points. She was the only player to finish in double digits from Oneida, but Clarkrange had three girls reach double digits. The second-highest scorer from Oneidas’ team was sophomore Ali Smith, she had five points.

The Lady Indians trailed the entire game, struggling to keep up with the Clarkrange girls, which were able to move the ball around the Oneida defense. The Lady Indians put up a tough fight, but they just couldn’t seem to hang on.

Head Coach Marv West commented saying, “For a half we played really good; we didn’t have an answer for them. We quit scoring.”

Overall, they struggled with the little things, such as missing layups and shots they should’ve finished or not boxing out. All of it showed in the final score of 45-76.