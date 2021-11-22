Oneida man allegedly stole from neighbor while she gave birth

An Oneida man who allegedly broke into his neighbor’s home while she was in the hospital giving birth was arrested last week, and charged with aggravated burglary.

Johnny L. Lay, 27, was arrested Thursday by Oneida police, following an investigation that had begun several days earlier.

Lay is accused of entering his neighbor’s home on Nov. 10, while she was hospitalized and her husband had been arrested.

When the woman returned home from the hospital, she noticed several items missing. Then she allegedly noticed that Lay, who lived next door, had taken a photo of himself wearing a hat that was missing from her phone and had taken a picture wearing the hat, her husband’s glasses, and holding her purple phone.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Toby Jeffers, the woman found the hat on Lay’s back porch and confronted him, but he denied having any of the items taken from her residence.

In response, the woman called police.

Among items Lay is accused of taking from the home, in addition to the hat, sunglasses and phone, are old $2 bills and old coins and a Drimmel tool.

Kentucky woman charged in shoplifting incident: A Kentucky woman was arrested at the Oneida Walmart on Friday and charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing more than $100 in merchandise.

Crystal Muse, 43, of Williamsburg, Ky., was arrested by Oneida police after authorities were summoned to the store by loss prevention personnel.

OPD Officer Rachael Thomas arrived at the store to allegedly find Muse exiting with two carts full of merchandise. Some of the items were in bags, while others were not.

Muse allegedly claimed that she had gone through self-checkout and had forgotten to pay for a few of the items, or that the scan button wasn’t working.

According to the warrant, Walmart employees scanned a few items that had not been paid for, and determined that the total amount stolen was $163.24.

Muse was asked if she had anything in her purse, and allegedly produced several more items that had been taken from the store.

According to the warrant, Muse apologized and said she did not know why she had stolen the items because she had money to pay for them.

In addition to being charged by police, Muse was ordered by Walmart not to return to any of its stores. If she does, she will face criminal charges for trespassing.