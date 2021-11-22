28.1 F
Obituary: Shane Stephens, 49
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Shane Stephens, 49

Shane Stephens, of the Pleasant Grove community of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2021 at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. He was 49.

Life: Born July 26, 1972, Shane was the son of Maynard Stephens and Josephine Stephens Chambers.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Shane was preceded in death by three brothers.

Survivors: Shane is survived by,
• Wife, Lisa Stephens;
• Stepsons, Johnny West, Randy Sexton and Justin Trammell;
• Sisters, Arlene Smith, Phronsie Wilson, Charlene Martin, and Shonda Trammell and husband Ricky;
• Brothers, Morris Stephens and wife Robin, Greg Stephens, Stacy Stephens and Junior Stephens;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Shane’s request was cremation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

