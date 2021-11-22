Obituary: Kat Burchfield, 76

Emma Katheryn “Kat” Allen Burchfield, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 76.

Life: Born June 12, 1945, Kat was the daughter of the late Robert and Nannie Honeycutt Allen. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who helped raise many children besides her own. She was fun-loving, loved to travel, and loved her friends and family.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Kat was survived by,

• Husband, Charles R. Burchfield;

• Siblings, Ella Mae Butler, Virginia Rogers, and Marshall Allen;

• Daughter-in-law, Becky Burchfield;

• Brothers-in-law, Clyde Burchfield and wie Wilma, Milford Burchfield, MacArthur Burchfield and wife JoAnn, Henry Burchfield and Jim Winchester;

• Sisters-in-law, Mildred Dexter and husband Arthur, and Virginia Bilbrey and husband Paul;

• Nephews, Shane Allen and Ruben Lee West;

• Nieces, Katrina Allen, Sharon Rose Butler and Maude Sexton.

Survivors: Kat is survived by,

• Children, Vickie Terry and husband Sam, David Burchfield, Beth Armstrong and husband Lee, and Heather Griffith and husband Steve;

• Grandchildren, Trevor Terry and wife Ashley, Tyler Terry, Trey Terry and wife Presley, Adam Burchfield and wife Kristen, Josh Burchfield, Ben Burchfield and wife Jessica, Bentley Burchfield, Kaleb, Sarah Beth and Easton Burchfield, and Kenzie “Lou Lou” Griffith;

• Great-grandchildren, Leah, Abe and Emma Terry, Rayden Terry, Hannah, Chloe, Blake and Abigale Burchfield, and Faye Winchester;

• Special niece, Sharon Griffith and husband Howard;

• Special nephews, Jerry Monday, Kenny Phillips and wife Imy, and Jerry Burchfield and wife Violet;

• Special friends, Betty and Sonny Letner, Ann Kidd, Easter Toler, Uganda West, Evelyn Watson and Betty Miller;

• Special cousin and friend, Betty Worman.

Services: Friends may visit with the Burchfield family on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. with Bro. Charlie Golden officiating. Committal service will follow in the Smith-Forbis Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.