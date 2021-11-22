Obituary: J.E. Honeycutt, 68

J.E. Honeycutt, of Huntsville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at his home in the Straight Fork community. He was 68.

Life: Born in LaFollette on Feb. 20, 19533, J.E. was the son of the late Elvin and Sylvia Crabtree Honeycutt. He was a member of the East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church and a charter member of the East 63 Fire Department.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, J.E. was preceded in death by,

• Grandparents, James Michael and Ida Belle Riseden Honeycutt, and William Henderson and Mary Lydia Hutson Crabtree;

• Sisters, Reba Washam Sexton, Mary Belle Washam, Ruby Bowling and Margie Honeycutt;

• Brother, Charles Honeycutt.

Survivors: J.E. is survived by,

• Wife, Janet Honeycutt;

• Daughters, Angela Lowe and husband Ronnie, and children Martin, Emily and Jacob of Straight Fork; Regina Wilson and husband Tim, and children Kenzie and Dalton of Palm Bay, Fla.; and DeVon Nicole Sexton and husband Brian of Helenwood;

• Great-grandchildren, Braylee, Allie, Raelynn and Jameson Colt Sexton;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Honeycutt family on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Brewster and Bro. Wendell Garrett officiating. Music will be provided by the East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church Choir. Committal service will be in the Byrd-Rector Cemetery in Huntsville. Pallbearers will be Tim Wilson, Ronnie Lowe, Martin Henry, Johnathan Ballard, Jacob Lowe, Dalton Wilson, Brian Sexton and Austin Muse.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.