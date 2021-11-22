Obituary: Danny Lawson, 70

William Danny “Dano” Lawson departed this life peacefully at his Helenwood home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. He was 70.

Life: Born Dec. 29, 1950 in Dearborn, Mich., Danny was the son of the late Billy and Flonnie Washam Lawson. He was a member of the New River Missionary Baptist Church. He owned and operated Lawson Excavating for 49 years. Since 1986, Danny, along with his sister, Loretta Lloyd, owned and operated Flonnie’s Drive-In. He loved trail riding with his wife and family. During the last years of his life, he loved sitting on his deck and admiring the scenery and wildlife.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Washam and wife Ellen, and W.W. Lawson and wife Martha; by his mother-in-law, Virginia Goad, and by his brother-in-law, Tommy Lloyd.

Survivors: Danny is survived by,

• His wife of 27 years, Pam Goad Lawson;

• Children, Dina Lawson Potter and husband Joe and their children, Saylor Wilson, Jordan Potter and wife Kayla, Aaron Potter and wife Mari, and Hayden Potter and wife Taylor; William Eric Lawson and wife Monica, and their children, Bristol and Hayden Lawson; Miranda Ellis Harris and husband Eric, and their children, Mykah, Maxwell and Mya Harris; Merina Ellis Hudgens and husband Aaron, and their children, Josiah and Elam Hudgens; and Matthew Ellis and wife Michelle and their children, McKenna and Michael Ellis;

• Special sister, Loretta Lloyd;

• Nieces, Kim McKinney and husband Martin, Delisa Helton and husband Tony, Tami Edwards and husband David, and Tomi Thompson;

• Father-in-law, Kiefer Goad;

• Brother-in-law, Vance Goad;

• Special friends, Roy “Stormy” McDonald, Craig Reed, Chester Parton, Jim West, Jim Laxton, and many other relatives and friends;

Services: Friends may visit with the Lawson family on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at White Rock Baptist Church from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. with Bro. Jim West and Bro. Jim Laxton officiating. Music will be provided by Daniel Murley, Sandra Litton and Keifer Goad. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Reed Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stormy McDonald, Craig Reed, Chester Parton, Logan Stonecipher, Saylor Wilson, Matt Ellis and Vance Goad. Honorary pallbearers will be Mykah Harris, Eric Lawson, Joe Potter, Aaron Hudgens and Eric Farris.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.