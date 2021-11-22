28.1 F
Oneida
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
type here...
News Local News Co-owner of Flonnie's Drive-In dies at 70
NewsLocal News

Co-owner of Flonnie’s Drive-In dies at 70

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Danny Lawson, the co-owner of Flonnie's Drive-In in Huntsville, died Sunday at his Helenwood home, at the age of 70. He had owned Flonnie's, along with his sister, since 1986. He also owned Lawson Excavating for 49 years. A funeral service will be held Wednesday evening at White Rock Baptist Church, and Lawson will be buried at Reed Cemetery on Thursday.

HUNTSVILLE — The co-owner of an iconic mid-county restaurant has died. Danny Lawson, who owned Flonnie’s Drive-In along with his sister, died Sunday at his Helenwood home. He was 70.

Lawson — known as “Dano” — had owned Flonnie’s, which is located at the intersection of Baker Highway and Glasshouse Drive, near the 27/63 intersection, since 1986. He owned the restaurant together with his sister, Loretta Lloyd.

According to a statement from his family, Lawson passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Born William Danny Lawson on Dec. 29, 1950, he was the son of Billy and Flonnie Washam. He was born in Dearborn, Mich.

- Advertisement -

As a young man, Lawson established Lawson excavating, which he owned for 49 years. He was part of a business family in the Helenwood-Huntsville area. His father-in-law, Kiefer Goad, owned Goad’s Auto Sales, and his daughter, Dina, married Joe Potter of J&M Grading Division.

In 1986, Lawson and his sister, Loretta, purchased Flonnie’s Drive-In, and turned it into a mid-county icon. Its dining room is tiny, but Flonnie’s has nevertheless been a go-to for lunch and milkshakes for well over a generation. Through its walk-up window, Flonnie’s is known for traditional drive-in favorites like hamburger baskets, dip dogs, fish sandwiches and similar foods.

Flonnie’s nearly sold recently; the site was earmarked for a new Hardee’s franchise. But the franchise was eventually built in Oneida, and Flonnie’s remains open as the Huntsville area’s oldest restaurant. While he worked full time with his excavating business, Lawson was actively involved with the day-to-day operations of the restaurant.

A funeral service has been scheduled for Wednesday evening at White Rock Baptist Church, beginning at 8 p.m. Jim West and Jim Laxton will officiate the service. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m.

Lawson will be laid to rest on Thursday at Reed Cemetery, with a graveside service scheduled for 10 a.m.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

Co-owner of Flonnie’s Drive-In dies at 70

Independent Herald - 0
Danny Lawson, the co-owner of Flonnie's Drive-In in Huntsville, died Sunday at his Helenwood home, at the age of 70. He had owned Flonnie's, along with his sister, since 1986. He also owned Lawson Excavating for 49 years. A funeral service will be held Wednesday evening at White Rock Baptist Church, and Lawson will be buried at Reed Cemetery on Thursday.
Read more
Forgotten Times

Forgotten Times: The Chitwood family’s Civil War tragedy

Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note: This story was originally written by Paul Roy in January 2008. By 1864, the Civil War was winding down, but chances are most...
Read more
Outdoors

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in Tennessee deer

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Gibson and McNairy County are now positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) after confirmation through multiple tests from hunter harvested deer. These...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee’s jobless rate inches lower

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s employment situation improved again in October as the statewide jobless rate dropped for the fifth consecutive month. According to the latest...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Local News

Co-owner of Flonnie’s Drive-In dies at 70

Independent Herald - 0
Danny Lawson, the co-owner of Flonnie's Drive-In in Huntsville, died Sunday at his Helenwood home, at the age of 70. He had owned Flonnie's, along with his sister, since 1986. He also owned Lawson Excavating for 49 years. A funeral service will be held Wednesday evening at White Rock Baptist Church, and Lawson will be buried at Reed Cemetery on Thursday.
Read more
Forgotten Times

Forgotten Times: The Chitwood family’s Civil War tragedy

Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note: This story was originally written by Paul Roy in January 2008. By 1864, the Civil War was winding down, but chances are most...
Read more
Outdoors

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in Tennessee deer

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Gibson and McNairy County are now positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) after confirmation through multiple tests from hunter harvested deer. These...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee’s jobless rate inches lower

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s employment situation improved again in October as the statewide jobless rate dropped for the fifth consecutive month. According to the latest...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in Tennessee deer

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Gibson and McNairy County are now positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) after confirmation through multiple tests from hunter harvested deer. These...
Read more

Co-owner of Flonnie’s Drive-In dies at 70

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Danny Lawson, the co-owner of Flonnie's Drive-In in Huntsville, died Sunday at his Helenwood home, at the age of 70. He had owned Flonnie's, along with his sister, since 1986. He also owned Lawson Excavating for 49 years. A funeral service will be held Wednesday evening at White Rock Baptist Church, and Lawson will be buried at Reed Cemetery on Thursday.
Read more

TCAT-Huntsville receives $1 million in grant funding

Education Independent Herald - 0
TCAT-Huntsville has received $1 million to enhance vocational educational offerings in Scott, Morgan and Fentress counties, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday. The project is one of 27 across the state funded by Lee's GIVE program, which is part of the governor's commitment to vocational education in Tennessee.
Read more

Latest News

Co-owner of Flonnie’s Drive-In dies at 70

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Danny Lawson, the co-owner of Flonnie's Drive-In in Huntsville, died Sunday at his Helenwood home, at the age of 70. He had owned Flonnie's, along with his sister, since 1986. He also owned Lawson Excavating for 49 years. A funeral service will be held Wednesday evening at White Rock Baptist Church, and Lawson will be buried at Reed Cemetery on Thursday.
Read more

Forgotten Times: The Chitwood family’s Civil War tragedy

Forgotten Times Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note: This story was originally written by Paul Roy in January 2008. By 1864, the Civil War was winding down, but chances are most...
Read more

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in Tennessee deer

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Gibson and McNairy County are now positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) after confirmation through multiple tests from hunter harvested deer. These...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN