Oneida
Friday, November 19, 2021
Obituaries
Obituaries
Obituary: Ronald Stephens, 69

Ronald E. Stephens, of Oneida, passed away in the arms of angels on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was 69.

Life: Born on June 9, 1952 to the late Rev. Elmon L. and Kathleen P. Stephens, Ron proudly served as a contracted truck driver in the Iraq War, hauling supplies for the military.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Elizabeth Stephens, and George and Maude Posey, and by his son-in-law, Scott Tallent.

Survivors: Ron is survived by,
• Wife of 11 years, Sherrie Lay Stephens;
• Daughter, Veronica Stephens of LaFollette;
• Stepson, Gage Tucker and wife Sierra of Kentucky;
• Brother, Royce Stephens of Caryville;
• Sisters, Diane Stephens of Winfield, and Helen Reed and husband Tony of McKinney, Tex.;
• Several nieces and nephews;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Ron’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

