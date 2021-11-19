Obituary: Jackie Phillips, 58

Jackie Phillips, of Helenwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 58.

Life: Born in Cincinnati, Oh. on Sept. 30, 1963, Jackie was the daughter of the late Ronald Sylvester Herrmann and Ella Sexton.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by,

• Her grandparents, George Sylvester Hermann and Edith Hermann, Claude Holt and Anna Holt, and Andy Massengale;

• Grandparents-in-law, Lawrence M. Blevins and Pearl M. Blevins;

• Mother- and father-in-law, Flonnie F. Phillips and Hubert D. Phillips;

• Special friends, Joe Blevins and JD Blevins.

Survivors: Jackie is survived by,

• Husband, James Hubert (Jim) Phillips;

• Son, Dustin Phillips and wife Tiffany;

• Grandchildren, Elijah Phillips, Presley Phillips, Bo Kaden Phillips and Houston West;

• Brothers, Gregory Denton Herrmann, William Ronald Herrmann, and Matthew Christopher Herrmann;

• Uncles and aunts, Bill and Laurie Holt, Harold and Betty Brooks, Dorma Hammock and Barbara Hammock;

• Special friends, Devonda Bradshaw, Sherry Ellis, Debbie Jeffers Terry, Jared Terry, Roscoe Terry and Jimmy Jeffers;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Faith Memorial non-denominational church at Tunnel Hill. Jackie’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.