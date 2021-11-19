29 F
Oneida
Friday, November 19, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Jackie Phillips, 58
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Jackie Phillips, 58

Jackie Phillips, of Helenwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 58.

Life: Born in Cincinnati, Oh. on Sept. 30, 1963, Jackie was the daughter of the late Ronald Sylvester Herrmann and Ella Sexton.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by,
• Her grandparents, George Sylvester Hermann and Edith Hermann, Claude Holt and Anna Holt, and Andy Massengale;
• Grandparents-in-law, Lawrence M. Blevins and Pearl M. Blevins;
• Mother- and father-in-law, Flonnie F. Phillips and Hubert D. Phillips;
• Special friends, Joe Blevins and JD Blevins.

Survivors: Jackie is survived by,
• Husband, James Hubert (Jim) Phillips;
• Son, Dustin Phillips and wife Tiffany;
• Grandchildren, Elijah Phillips, Presley Phillips, Bo Kaden Phillips and Houston West;
• Brothers, Gregory Denton Herrmann, William Ronald Herrmann, and Matthew Christopher Herrmann;
• Uncles and aunts, Bill and Laurie Holt, Harold and Betty Brooks, Dorma Hammock and Barbara Hammock;
• Special friends, Devonda Bradshaw, Sherry Ellis, Debbie Jeffers Terry, Jared Terry, Roscoe Terry and Jimmy Jeffers;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Faith Memorial non-denominational church at Tunnel Hill. Jackie’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Scott County’s covid cases continue to climb, as most emerging signs point to a coronavirus comeback in Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County has increased 61% in nine days, and the number of people being tested for covid has increased 200% in two weeks, a sign of growing illness within the community that extends beyond just covid. Part of that is the typical progression into the cold weather season, which brings a heightened prevalence of influenza, strep, and respiratory viruses and the common cold. But statewide, most available signs are pointing towards another reemergence of coronavirus. Already, hospitalizations related to the virus are slightly increasing.
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Betty Jo King, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Betty Jo King passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ronald Stephens, 69

Independent Herald - 0
Ronald E. Stephens, of Oneida, passed away in the arms of angels on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was 69. Life: Born on June 9,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jackie Phillips, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Jackie Phillips, of Helenwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 58. Life: Born in...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: Betty Jo King, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Betty Jo King passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ronald Stephens, 69

Independent Herald - 0
Ronald E. Stephens, of Oneida, passed away in the arms of angels on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was 69. Life: Born on June 9,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Renae Stephens, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Lucinda Renae Miller Stephens passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at her Oneida home with her family by her side. She was 58. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kadon Babb, 20

Independent Herald - 0
Kadon Tristin Babb passedd away suddenly at his home in Huntsville on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. He was 20. Life: Born Feb. 19, 2001 in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Fayrene Terry, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Fayrene Sexton Terry, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 88. Life: Romola Fayrene, as...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Rebuilding year? Oneida boys still have eyes on Murfreesboro

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
For the past four years, there have been a couple of mainstays with the Oneida basketball program: guards Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan. Those two...
Read more

County Commission approves $10m roads loan

Local News Independent Herald - 0
By votes of 10-1 and 11-1, County Commission on Monday approved the framework for a $10 million line of credit that will allow the Scott County Road Department to pave 146 miles of roadway over the next 2.5 years. The note will be repaid over a period of 20 years and will include $3 million in interest. The Road Department has pledged to repay the loan from its budget. However, discussion at Monday's meeting revealed that if a future road superintendent reneges on that agreement, Scott County will see a 22-cent property tax rate increase to repay the loan.
Read more

Morrow’s career-high helps Highlanders roll past the Ambassadors

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Trey Morrow scored a career-high 41 points, as Scott High capped off the opening night of the high school basketball season with...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s covid cases continue to climb, as most emerging signs point to a coronavirus comeback in Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County has increased 61% in nine days, and the number of people being tested for covid has increased 200% in two weeks, a sign of growing illness within the community that extends beyond just covid. Part of that is the typical progression into the cold weather season, which brings a heightened prevalence of influenza, strep, and respiratory viruses and the common cold. But statewide, most available signs are pointing towards another reemergence of coronavirus. Already, hospitalizations related to the virus are slightly increasing.
Read more

Obituary: Betty Jo King, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Betty Jo King passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86. Life: Born...
Read more

Obituary: Ronald Stephens, 69

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ronald E. Stephens, of Oneida, passed away in the arms of angels on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was 69. Life: Born on June 9,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN