29 F
Oneida
Friday, November 19, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Betty Jo King, 86
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Betty Jo King, 86

Betty Jo King passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.

Life: Born in Wayne County, Ky. on Feb. 13, 1935, Betty was the daughter of the late Everett and Lydia Thompson Taylor.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by,
• An infant sister;
• Daughter-in-law, Linda King;
• Sisters, Grace Dunagan and husband Herbert of Kentucky, Grace Dunagan and husband Herbert of Kentucky, Fredia Leonard and husband Charles of Ohio, Elsie Haynes and husband Doc of Ohio, Mae Becker and husband Don of Ohio, and Jenny Abshear and husband Melvin of Ohio;
• Brothers, Starlin Taylor of Kentucky and Frank Taylor of Indiana;
• Brothers-in-law, Jim King of Ohio, Charles King of Tennessee, Dean King and wife Faye of Tennessee, and Lee King and wife Georgia of Ohio;
• Sisters-in-law, Joyce King of Tennessee, Edna Trammell and husband Floyd of Tennessee, and Bonnie York of Indiana.

Survivors: Betty is survived by,
• Her loving husband of 68 years, Junior M. King;
• Sons, Kenny King and wife Pam, Rick King and wife Becky, David King, Carl King and John King;
• Daughters, Mary King and companion Ray Smithers, and Barbie Cox and husband Jerry;
• Grandchildren, Michelle, Amanda, Jamey, Trista, Heather, Rikki, Nikki, Johnathan, Jordan, Peyton, Sharissa, Becky, Isaac, Brandon, Brooke, Bethany, Ashley, Chad, Heidi and Savannah;
• Several great- and great-great-grandchildren;
• Sisters-in-law, Ruby Freels and husband David, Orangie Davis and husband Willis, Ann King, Pam King and Eula Taylor;
• Brother-in-law, Arlie York;
• Special hospice nurses, Amanda Johnson, Brenda Smith and Kendra Brown;
• Caregiver, Dottie Hutcherson;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the King family on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Davis and Bro. Mike Carroll officiating. Music will be provided by The Cook Girls. Committal service will follow in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers will be Jamey King, Jonathan Durand, Isaac King, Brandon King, Chad Hughett and Jeremy Terry. Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Kidd, Tim Blevins and Michael Brewster.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Scott County’s covid cases continue to climb, as most emerging signs point to a coronavirus comeback in Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County has increased 61% in nine days, and the number of people being tested for covid has increased 200% in two weeks, a sign of growing illness within the community that extends beyond just covid. Part of that is the typical progression into the cold weather season, which brings a heightened prevalence of influenza, strep, and respiratory viruses and the common cold. But statewide, most available signs are pointing towards another reemergence of coronavirus. Already, hospitalizations related to the virus are slightly increasing.
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Betty Jo King, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Betty Jo King passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ronald Stephens, 69

Independent Herald - 0
Ronald E. Stephens, of Oneida, passed away in the arms of angels on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was 69. Life: Born on June 9,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jackie Phillips, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Jackie Phillips, of Helenwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 58. Life: Born in...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituary: Ronald Stephens, 69

Independent Herald - 0
Ronald E. Stephens, of Oneida, passed away in the arms of angels on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was 69. Life: Born on June 9,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jackie Phillips, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Jackie Phillips, of Helenwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 58. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Renae Stephens, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Lucinda Renae Miller Stephens passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at her Oneida home with her family by her side. She was 58. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kadon Babb, 20

Independent Herald - 0
Kadon Tristin Babb passedd away suddenly at his home in Huntsville on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. He was 20. Life: Born Feb. 19, 2001 in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Fayrene Terry, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Fayrene Sexton Terry, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 88. Life: Romola Fayrene, as...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott High’s goal: Cut down the nets

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Tuesday, March 2. Scott High at Kingston in the Region 2-AA semifinals. Eight seconds left in overtime. The Highlanders up two, going...
Read more

Scott’s deer harvest continues at post-EHD record pace

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Through the end of the second and final weekend of Tennessee's muzzleloader hunt, Scott County hunters had harvested a total of 236 deer since muzzleloader season opened, the most since the EHD outbreak of 2017. Last year, 182 deer had been killed during the same time period. Nearly 75% of the harvest so far has been antlered bucks.
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A big blast of cold air is coming down the pipes

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
It'll be short-lived, quickly in and out, but a big blast of cold air is headed our way for Thanksgiving week, and it'll bring...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s covid cases continue to climb, as most emerging signs point to a coronavirus comeback in Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active covid cases in Scott County has increased 61% in nine days, and the number of people being tested for covid has increased 200% in two weeks, a sign of growing illness within the community that extends beyond just covid. Part of that is the typical progression into the cold weather season, which brings a heightened prevalence of influenza, strep, and respiratory viruses and the common cold. But statewide, most available signs are pointing towards another reemergence of coronavirus. Already, hospitalizations related to the virus are slightly increasing.
Read more

Obituary: Betty Jo King, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Betty Jo King passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86. Life: Born...
Read more

Obituary: Ronald Stephens, 69

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ronald E. Stephens, of Oneida, passed away in the arms of angels on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was 69. Life: Born on June 9,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN