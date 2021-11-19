Obituary: Betty Jo King, 86

Betty Jo King passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home in Robbins, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.

Life: Born in Wayne County, Ky. on Feb. 13, 1935, Betty was the daughter of the late Everett and Lydia Thompson Taylor.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by,

• An infant sister;

• Daughter-in-law, Linda King;

• Sisters, Grace Dunagan and husband Herbert of Kentucky, Grace Dunagan and husband Herbert of Kentucky, Fredia Leonard and husband Charles of Ohio, Elsie Haynes and husband Doc of Ohio, Mae Becker and husband Don of Ohio, and Jenny Abshear and husband Melvin of Ohio;

• Brothers, Starlin Taylor of Kentucky and Frank Taylor of Indiana;

• Brothers-in-law, Jim King of Ohio, Charles King of Tennessee, Dean King and wife Faye of Tennessee, and Lee King and wife Georgia of Ohio;

• Sisters-in-law, Joyce King of Tennessee, Edna Trammell and husband Floyd of Tennessee, and Bonnie York of Indiana.

Survivors: Betty is survived by,

• Her loving husband of 68 years, Junior M. King;

• Sons, Kenny King and wife Pam, Rick King and wife Becky, David King, Carl King and John King;

• Daughters, Mary King and companion Ray Smithers, and Barbie Cox and husband Jerry;

• Grandchildren, Michelle, Amanda, Jamey, Trista, Heather, Rikki, Nikki, Johnathan, Jordan, Peyton, Sharissa, Becky, Isaac, Brandon, Brooke, Bethany, Ashley, Chad, Heidi and Savannah;

• Several great- and great-great-grandchildren;

• Sisters-in-law, Ruby Freels and husband David, Orangie Davis and husband Willis, Ann King, Pam King and Eula Taylor;

• Brother-in-law, Arlie York;

• Special hospice nurses, Amanda Johnson, Brenda Smith and Kendra Brown;

• Caregiver, Dottie Hutcherson;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the King family on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Davis and Bro. Mike Carroll officiating. Music will be provided by The Cook Girls. Committal service will follow in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers will be Jamey King, Jonathan Durand, Isaac King, Brandon King, Chad Hughett and Jeremy Terry. Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Kidd, Tim Blevins and Michael Brewster.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.