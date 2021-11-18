37.6 F
Oneida
Friday, November 19, 2021
TCAT-Huntsville receives $1 million in grant funding
Education

TCAT-Huntsville receives $1 million in grant funding

By Independent Herald
Updated:

TCAT-Huntsville has received $1 million to enhance vocational educational offerings in Scott, Morgan and Fentress counties, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday. The project is one of 27 across the state funded by Lee's GIVE program, which is part of the governor's commitment to vocational education in Tennessee.

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County’s campus of the TN College of Applied Technology has been awarded $1 million through the second round of Gov. Bill Lee’s vocational education funding program, the governor announced Thursday.

The $1 million gift is the maximum available through the second round of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program, which prioritizes learning opportunities in rural counties and enhances career and technical education statewide.

Lee made vocational education a key part of his platform when running for governor, and the GIVE program was part of his first legislative priority. The first round of GIVE funding, in 2019, served an estimated 8,000 students statewide. This second round will serve an estimated 7,500 students.

“Rural workforce development has been one of my top priorities since day one, and I’m glad to see the remarkable progress we’re making,” Lee said. “By developing a highly skilled workforce, Tennesseans’ lives are transformed, and companies are choosing to invest and expand in our state at record rates.”

Lee is expected to speak on rural workforce development Friday, when he speaks at the East Tennessee Rural Summit in Newport. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals will be in attendance at that meeting.

The TCAT-Huntsville award of $1 million will be used to increase vocational education offerings in Scott, Morgan and Fentress counties. It is among 13 projects funded by GIVE in East Tennessee, and 27 projects statewide. All are located in economically-distressed counties, and 25 are in at-risk counties.

State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, applauded the governor’s announcement.

“A key reason that our economy is strengthening and our unemployment rates are declining is the excellent work being done at our TCATs,” Yager said. “One of the most important factors for locating or expanding businesses is a skilled workforce. This GIVE Act program helps to fill the skills gap and gives our students more opportunities to succeed. I was happy to support our students and bring new and better paying jobs to Tennessee through this grant program.”

The TCAT-Huntsville award was one of two in Yager’s 12th Senatorial District. TCAT-Livingston also received a $1 million award for robotics and automation technology education.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

