37.6 F
Oneida
Friday, November 19, 2021
type here...
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Eye to the Sky: A big blast of cold air is coming...
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: A big blast of cold air is coming down the pipes

By Ben Garrett

It’ll be short-lived, quickly in and out, but a big blast of cold air is headed our way for Thanksgiving week, and it’ll bring with it the coldest temperatures so far this fall season.

The high temperature on Monday is likely to be in the 30s for the first time this season, and the low temperature Monday night could drop into the teens for the first time this season, before a moderating trend quickly begins on Tuesday.

The cold air will follow a cold front that will bring wind and rain to the region on Sunday.

It currently looks like the cold front will blow through the region sometime late Sunday, with rain chances quickly escalating during the early afternoon hours. We won’t see a ton of rain; generally less than an inch. But it’ll be enough to get everything good and soaking wet again after we’ve dried out Friday and Saturday.

As for temperatures, the National Weather Service’s forecast is for a high of 39° on Monday. But the GFS computer model doesn’t get us above freezing during the day! That’s likely a little overdone, but even the GFS’s model output statistics, which are geared towards climatology, keep us in the mid 30s. And the somewhat warmer ECMWF model only gets us into the mid 30s, as well. So, needless to say, it’s going to be a raw day on Monday.

By dawn on Tuesday, the ECMWF drops us to 20°, while the GFS is slightly warmer, at 23°. The official forecast from the NWS is for 20°.

For a day, at least, it’s going to be very cold. The wind chill factor is likely to be in the mid 20s during the day on Monday, dropping into the teens Monday night.

Temperatures dropping into the teens is an occurrence that is certainly not unheard of for the week of Thanksgiving, but it isn’t all too common an occurrence, either.

As for the weather on Thanksgiving Day itself, if you’re wondering … it looks quite seasonal. The GFS currently suggests a high in the low 50s, while the ECMWF is quite a bit warmer and has much of the state approaching 60°. In either case, we should be dry, but it does look like a storm system will invade the region for Black Friday and Thanksgiving weekend.

MUCH WARMER FURTHER OUT: It’s beginning to look like we may see a very warm start to December, as models are showing strong ridging over the eastern U.S. as we get into the week after Thanksgiving.

Currently, it looks like we could approach 70° here on the northern Cumberland Plateau for a couple of days. The GFS has another strong cold front moving into the region on Dec. 3-4, but that is right at the end of its range, so a lot of changes are likely over the next few days.

For whatever it’s worth, the NWS’s Climate Prediction Center is currently forecasting below-normal temperatures for East Tennessee through the first few days of December. We’ll see how that forecast pans out.

WHAT ABOUT SNOW? We’re moving into the time of year when everyone’s thoughts start to turn to the potential for major cold weather and snow. The start of meteorological winter is less than two weeks away.

For now, there are no real snow chances for the next couple of weeks, outside the highest elevations of the mountains to our east. We could see a few snow flakes flying around on Monday as the cold air moves in, however.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A big blast of cold air is coming down the pipes

Ben Garrett - 0
It'll be short-lived, quickly in and out, but a big blast of cold air is headed our way for Thanksgiving week, and it'll bring...
Read more
Education

TCAT-Huntsville receives $1 million in grant funding

Independent Herald - 0
TCAT-Huntsville has received $1 million to enhance vocational educational offerings in Scott, Morgan and Fentress counties, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday. The project is one of 27 across the state funded by Lee's GIVE program, which is part of the governor's commitment to vocational education in Tennessee.
Read more
Local News

Cell phone use contributed to bus crash

Independent Herald - 0
TN Highway Patrol troopers say that the driver of a passenger vehicle that crashed into an Oneida Special School District bus in West Oneida Wednesday morning was distracted by his cell phone. The bus overturned and struck a utility pole, snapping it in two and causing power lines to fall onto the bus and into the roadway. No students were on the bus, and both the driver of the bus and the driver of the car were uninjured. Power was out and the road was closed for several hours. The car's driver was cited for use of a cell phone while driving.
Read more
Oneida

Rebuilding year? Oneida boys still have eyes on Murfreesboro

Independent Herald - 0
For the past four years, there have been a couple of mainstays with the Oneida basketball program: guards Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan. Those two...
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

After brief warm-up, another cold front looms

Ben Garrett - 0
It felt really nice outside today, and it will be even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, as "Indian summer" interrupts our prelude to winter. But...
Read more
Local News

Frost advisory issued for Scott, neighboring counties

Independent Herald - 0
The NWS has issued a frost advisory for Scott, Campbell, Morgan, Fentress and Pickett counties in Tennessee, among other counties. Further north, a freeze warning is in effect for McCreary County. Widespread frost is expected for the first time this fall, which will effectively end the growing season.
Read more
Local News

Freezing rain is in the forecast for Oneida as much-below normal temperatures for early November invade the region

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has introduced freezing rain to the forecast for Oneida on Friday and Saturday mornings, as the coldest air of the season invades the region. But any ice that does occur will be very minor and not too troublesome in nature, with temperatures expected to quickly warm to well above freezing during the daylight hours. Nevertheless, high temperatures in the 40s are likely each day from Wednesday into the weekend, and the first freeze of the fall season is expected.
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Is it too early to mention the ‘S’ word?

Ben Garrett - 0
Snow? In early November? It's not an every year occurrence, by any stretch of the imagination. But it's also not altogether uncommon. And it's beginning...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Next blast of autumn will be coldest yet

Ben Garrett - 0
Our unusually warm start to fall is set for its next disruption this week, and this one will be the coolest blast of true...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

County Commission approves $10m roads loan

Local News Independent Herald - 0
By votes of 10-1 and 11-1, County Commission on Monday approved the framework for a $10 million line of credit that will allow the Scott County Road Department to pave 146 miles of roadway over the next 2.5 years. The note will be repaid over a period of 20 years and will include $3 million in interest. The Road Department has pledged to repay the loan from its budget. However, discussion at Monday's meeting revealed that if a future road superintendent reneges on that agreement, Scott County will see a 22-cent property tax rate increase to repay the loan.
Read more

D.A.: Too soon to call death a homicide

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
District Attorney General Jared Effler fired back at media reports — most notably, TMZ — that called the death of a 25-year-old Fentress County woman on Friday a homicide. Effler said it was premature and irresponsible to label the death of the woman — who is the stepdaughter of singer Chris Daughtry — a homicide. An investigation into her death continues.
Read more

Obituary: Kadon Babb, 20

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kadon Tristin Babb passedd away suddenly at his home in Huntsville on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. He was 20. Life: Born Feb. 19, 2001 in...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: A big blast of cold air is coming down the pipes

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
It'll be short-lived, quickly in and out, but a big blast of cold air is headed our way for Thanksgiving week, and it'll bring...
Read more

TCAT-Huntsville receives $1 million in grant funding

Education Independent Herald - 0
TCAT-Huntsville has received $1 million to enhance vocational educational offerings in Scott, Morgan and Fentress counties, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday. The project is one of 27 across the state funded by Lee's GIVE program, which is part of the governor's commitment to vocational education in Tennessee.
Read more

Cell phone use contributed to bus crash

Local News Independent Herald - 0
TN Highway Patrol troopers say that the driver of a passenger vehicle that crashed into an Oneida Special School District bus in West Oneida Wednesday morning was distracted by his cell phone. The bus overturned and struck a utility pole, snapping it in two and causing power lines to fall onto the bus and into the roadway. No students were on the bus, and both the driver of the bus and the driver of the car were uninjured. Power was out and the road was closed for several hours. The car's driver was cited for use of a cell phone while driving.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN