Rebuilding year? Oneida boys still have eyes on Murfreesboro

For the past four years, there have been a couple of mainstays with the Oneida basketball program: guards Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan.

Those two players set the tone for the program’s resurgence, helping the Indians win region championships as sophomores and juniors, and qualifying for the state tournament during the latter season.

This year, both Bowling and Morgan are gone. So are other seniors that Oneida relied on heavily last year, like post player Jordan Perry. What results is not only the youngest team that Jacob King has ever coached — there is just one senior and two juniors on this year’s roster — but also the smallest, with just 12 players ready to suit up.

It is, by any account, a reloading year. But the teams that Oneida beats this year don’t have much reason for optimism, because the bulk of this year’s roster is made up of sophomores. In fact, seven of the 12 players are sophomores. It is a class that played for the inaugural middle school state championship as eighth graders, and a class that has long been eyed as one that has state tournament potential as high schoolers.

- Advertisement -

Oneida basketball has been pretty good of late. When the Indians stunned Harriman to win the Region 2-A championship in 2019, King said his team was a year ahead of schedule. They didn’t make it to Murfreesboro that year, coming up just short against Cosby in the substate game. So, that offseason, King hung a picture of the Murphy Center — the Middle Tennessee State University gymnasium where the state tournament games are played each year — in the locker room to remind his players of their goal. They responded with a hunger and desire, and won the region tournament again in 2020 — again beating Harriman. And, this time, they qualified for the state tournament by defeating University High in the substate.

Many observers felt that Oneida was well-positioned to make some noise in Murfreesboro. But no one ever got to find out. Covid happened, and the state tournament was canceled.

No worry; Oneida was returning the bulk of its talent. But King wondered aloud at the start of last season whether the covid uncertainty would hurt teams’ focus, especially his team, especially after they had it ripped away from them the year before.

Those words turned out to be prophetic. The Indians may well have been the most talented team in Class A basketball last year, but lost to CSAS in the Region 2-A semifinals, a season-ending loss for a team that had aspirations of winning the program’s first state championship.

But now the covid uncertainty is gone. Contact tracing has been relaxed, gyms are going to be full again, and King said his returning players are focused on the ultimate prize once more — especially those that were a part of last year’s disappointing finish.

- Advertisement -

“I think these guys have a chip on their shoulder,” King said. “They hear the talk. We’re not going to be as good. And you know, at the start of the season, they’re probably right. But I’m building for January, February and March. And I think we’ll be okay.”

The possibility of a slow start is compounded by the fact that Oneida’s deep run in the football playoffs has forced the Indians to cancel their first three games. They only have six players available, since Zeb Spradlin is out with a concussion.

But King likes his team. In fact, King speaks very highly of his team. And while there are some notable names not on the roster, King said he’ll take the team he’s got.

“There are a lot of people who thought some kids were gonna play that didn’t play,” he said. “Does that hurt? Yes, it hurts. But we will adjust to the personnel that we have and I don’t see any reason we can’t get to the district championship, the region championship, the substate and go even further.”

Hold on; pump the brakes. Is King saying that a region semifinal team that lost its two best players to graduation can get back to Murfreesboro?

Yes, he is.

- Advertisement -

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s an exciting time. Last year, as far as coaching, was the toughest year ever. There were days when you didn’t know who was going to be at practice, you didn’t know who was going to be at games, just because of covid. Last year my drive wasn’t there as much because I always worried, are they going to take it away from us again? But this year is back to normal. I’m having fun, these coaches are having fun, the kids are only going to get better. Bear with us because we know what it’ll look like at the end of the season.”

Oneida will be a different team with a different look this year, King acknowledges. He may not have two players scoring 20-plus night-in and night-out. But he has plenty of players who have the capability to score and spread the offensive production amongst themselves. And this year’s team “might be the best defensive team I’ve coached,” he added. “I like our energy. I like our length.”

King said this team is good enough to win a district championship. If it can do that, it could potentially meet the “two-headed monster” — Harriman — in the region championship game. By that time, the Indians will have faced the Blue Devils twice in the regular season, so they’ll know where they stand. And the outcome of that game will determine who goes where in the substate.

“A lot of people might not believe what I’m saying, but me and my coaches, we know we’ve got the pieces,” he said. “We’re young. I’m expecting a lot out of some young kids. But they’ve played a lot of basketball. I’m so big on those sophomores because they’ve been playing each other since they were in elementary school.”

King has reason for optimism. In a preseason game at Sunbright, his team had possession down just four points with 30 seconds remaining in the first half against a Clinton team that expects to be in the state tournament in Class 3A at the end of the season. The Dragons won the game, but Oneida held its own despite having only seven players and missing several players that will eventually be starters.

“I was impressed with that first half against Clinton,” King said. “My kids played 40 minutes of basketball, without subs, against a Clinton team that hadn’t played yet, and they played them nose-to-nose on tired legs. This sophomore bunch, and Jacob Perry and Zeb Spradlin, aren’t going to back down from anybody. We’re going to go compete against anybody we play.”

When Oneida opens the season, one of those sophomores — Mason Keeton — will get the start at point, and will anchor that position throughout the season. Keeton was a starter as a freshman last year, and spent much of the year getting acclimated to the speed of the high school game.

“Last year I thought he was really starting to get it and then he got hurt at Coalfield and was out three or four weeks and that put him behind again,” King said. But this year, Keeton is healthy. And he’s showing it. “He’s shooting it well. He’s tough to guard,” King said. “Look for some good things out of Mason. But, again, he’s a sophomore. He’s going to learn on the go. There are going to be nights where he’s going to look real good and there are going to be nights that are tough. But that’s part of the process.”

Another Keeton, Mason’s cousin Gavin, also a sophomore, will start at post. Gavin Keeton missed the entirety of his freshman season with a knee injury, which also limited him during the summer. But he’s also healthy now, and he’s ready to make an impact.

“If they don’t get out and guard him from the perimeter, he’s going to knock it down,” King said. “The thing with Gavin’s size, he’s got to realize that he can get 10 to 12 points right there around the basket. He’s learning that and he’s done a good job at that.”

Keeton also is the best passer on the team, King said.

“When you bring your big man out and you’ve got these little quick guards diving in and making passes (you’re tough to guard),” he added.

Another player who will be in the lineup to start the season and likely throughout it is Jacob Perry. He’s a junior, and he had a big summer.

“I’m expecting great things out of Jacob Perry,” King said. “He’s a great kid. He doesn’t show emotion, he just gets out there and plays. He’s worked on his shot and he’s shooting the three a lot better than he ever has in his career. He’s gotten more athletic and he’s finishing around the rim. He needs to be the one who, when we’re looking like freshmen and sophomores, he can step in there and hold it together.”

Spradlin began to see minutes last year as a sophomore, and will continue to build upon his role as a junior.

“He’s an energy guy that can get me rebounds offensively and defensively,” King said. “He’s an explosive jumper, he gets off the floor quick, and I expect him to finish around the rim better than he ever has. He’s kinda like a deer. Once he gets started, he goes so hard and plays so aggressive and fast. Zeb has got an opportunity to be a big difference on this team just for the simple fact that this is his time and his opportunity. I think he’s going to take that opportunity and he’s going to be successful because he’s worked so hard. I need him to be Zeb Spradlin. Just be himself and nobody else, and that’ll be enough.”

When the season starts, sophomore Brock West will also be in the starting lineup. That may change when the football players get back, because King said West still needs to mature, “but he’s going to be on the floor and he’s going to be my starter” to begin the year.

Other players who aren’t playing football and are currently with the team are freshmen Brentley Privett and Cooper West. Both are transfers from Burchfield. King said they aren’t ready to contribute at the varsity level yet, but both will see minutes until the football players get back.

As for the football players, it begins with Rylin Duncan, because he’s the only senior on the team. King expects Duncan to be one of this year’s most valuable players.

“I thought at the end of last year he got into that starting lineup and you could see him blooming as a basketball player,” he said. “I”m gonna look at him as a leader, just because he’s a leader in football. He’s going to control that post.”

King doesn’t make bones about it: As a post player, Duncan is not an inside-outside player. His domain is around the rim. And that’s where he can be effective, gathering rebounds, turning the other team away, and scoring points.

Caden Rector is another of the sophomores, and will back up Mason Keeton at the point guard position, though he’ll also see minutes other than at point.

“More than anything, he’s a winner,” King said of Rector. “That sophomore class, that’s all they know how to do is be winners. He’s got to realize that he’s going to be open a lot, and we need him to step up and knock shots down and play defense like he needs to.”

Landon Limburg, another sophomore, might be the toughest player on the team, King said. And he will call upon Limburg for his defense.

“He don’t care to put his nose right in the middle of it and fight and scrap and claw,” King said. “When you’re little like that, sometimes that’s what you have to do.”

King said there will be nights that see Limburg guarding the opposing team’s best player.

“That player might be 6-4 or 6-5 but at the end of the night he’s going to know he’s been guarded the whole game,” King said.

Hayden Brawner is a sophomore post player who will see minutes. King said he finishes well around the rim and has gotten tougher.

“I pushed some of these young men to go play football because they needed the physical part of it,” King said. “I hope they bring it back to the basketball court.”

King said that Brawner is going to get his opportunity to play this season.

“There are going to be minutes, and he’s got to make the best of his opportunity,” King said.

Finally, there is sophomore Ethan Anderson. He is one of the most athletic players on the team, and could see limited minutes as the season progresses.

“He needs to get serious about the game,” King said. “He’s got the tools, the athletic ability. He can jump out of the gym. But he needs to get serious about the game.”

King knows there are high expectations, and nobody holds higher expectations for the program than himself. He said when he took the job five years ago that the goal was for Oneida to be in Murfreesboro every year. He’s chomping at the bit to get there.

And, “If we get there this year, the goal next year is to not just get there, but to make noise,” he said.

King also knows that he wants to continue to ramp up the toughness of his schedule. He points to last year’s Cosby team, which was below .500 during the regular season, then went and made it to the state tournament.

“Why? Because they played the toughest teams they could play,” King said. “In a covid year, they could play anybody they wanted to because teams were dropping. I commend them, because it made them tougher. And our schedule will make us tougher. I don’t see these young guys backing away from anybody.”