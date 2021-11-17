Cell phone use contributed to bus crash

Cell phone use and distracted driving contributed to a school bus crash that knocked out power to much of West Oneida for several hours Wednesday (Nov. 15), according to a report by the TN Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred on West 3rd Avenue, on a curve just west of South Fork Tack. According to the THP’s report, it occurred when a west-bound driver crossed the center line and struck an Oneida Special School District bus, which was east-bound.

The car — a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Jordan Burke, 24, of Oneida — came to an uncontrolled stop in the highway at its intersection with West Boulevard. The bus — a 2022 Bluebird — overturned and crashed into a utility pole, snapping it and causing the lines to land on the bus and in the roadway.

Fortunately, the accident occurred just after 9 a.m. — after the bus driver had dropped his passengers at school and the bus was otherwise empty.

According to the THP’s report, Burke admitted that he was distracted from using his cell phone when the accident occurred. He was cited for violation of the handsfree cell phone law.

The accident knocked out power to all of West Oneida, including part of Burchfield School, and closed S.R. 297 for several hours. Traffic was initially diverted by way of Williams Creek Road and West Boulevard. However, the road was later closed at Industrial Lane and Verdun Road to help reduce rubber-necking in the vicinity of the crash site.

Burke was not injured in the accident. The driver of the school bus, 68-year-old Paul Young of Oneida, also escaped without injury.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

A large presence of emergency personnel responded to the scene, including Oneida police, Oneida firefighters, county sheriff’s department deputies and EMS personnel. A large group of personnel from Plateau Electric Cooperative also responded to the scene to clear the lines from the bus so that the wreckage could be removed. Once the road had been cleared, PEC was able to reset the pole and transformer and restore power. The process took until early afternoon to complete.