Thursday, November 18, 2021
News Local News Cell phone use contributed to bus crash
NewsLocal News

Cell phone use contributed to bus crash

School bus driver was not at fault; no students were aboard bus

A TN Highway Patrol trooper looks over the scene of an overturned school bus as Plateau Electric Cooperative crews work to remove power lines from the bus following an accident on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2021 | Ben Garrett/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

TN Highway Patrol troopers say that the driver of a passenger vehicle that crashed into an Oneida Special School District bus in West Oneida Wednesday morning was distracted by his cell phone. The bus overturned and struck a utility pole, snapping it in two and causing power lines to fall onto the bus and into the roadway. No students were on the bus, and both the driver of the bus and the driver of the car were uninjured. Power was out and the road was closed for several hours. The car's driver was cited for use of a cell phone while driving.

Cell phone use and distracted driving contributed to a school bus crash that knocked out power to much of West Oneida for several hours Wednesday (Nov. 15), according to a report by the TN Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred on West 3rd Avenue, on a curve just west of South Fork Tack. According to the THP’s report, it occurred when a west-bound driver crossed the center line and struck an Oneida Special School District bus, which was east-bound.

The car — a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Jordan Burke, 24, of Oneida — came to an uncontrolled stop in the highway at its intersection with West Boulevard. The bus — a 2022 Bluebird — overturned and crashed into a utility pole, snapping it and causing the lines to land on the bus and in the roadway.

A 2013 Chrysler 200 was heavily damaged in the Nov. 15, 2021 accident on S.R. 297 in West Oneida, but the driver escaped without injury | Ben Garrett/IH

Fortunately, the accident occurred just after 9 a.m. — after the bus driver had dropped his passengers at school and the bus was otherwise empty.

According to the THP’s report, Burke admitted that he was distracted from using his cell phone when the accident occurred. He was cited for violation of the handsfree cell phone law.

The accident knocked out power to all of West Oneida, including part of Burchfield School, and closed S.R. 297 for several hours. Traffic was initially diverted by way of Williams Creek Road and West Boulevard. However, the road was later closed at Industrial Lane and Verdun Road to help reduce rubber-necking in the vicinity of the crash site.

Burke was not injured in the accident. The driver of the school bus, 68-year-old Paul Young of Oneida, also escaped without injury.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

A large presence of emergency personnel responded to the scene, including Oneida police, Oneida firefighters, county sheriff’s department deputies and EMS personnel. A large group of personnel from Plateau Electric Cooperative also responded to the scene to clear the lines from the bus so that the wreckage could be removed. Once the road had been cleared, PEC was able to reset the pole and transformer and restore power. The process took until early afternoon to complete.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

