Tough start to season for Scott girls, who drop two at Sunbright
SportsScott

Tough start to season for Scott girls, who drop two at Sunbright

By Independent Herald
Updated:

SUNBRIGHT — It was a tough start to the season for Scott High's Lady Highlanders, who dropped a pair of TSSAA Hall of Fame games here Tuesday (Nov. 16) to host Sunbright and Mt. Pisgah.

SUNBRIGHT — It was a tough start to the season for Scott High’s Lady Highlanders, who dropped a pair of TSSAA Hall of Fame games here Tuesday (Nov. 16) to host Sunbright and Mt. Pisgah.

In the opener against the Tigers, Scott High saw Sunbright race out to a 32-10 halftime lead before calling off the dogs in a 45-30 win. It was a game that was remarkably different from last season’s game against the Tigers in a Hall of Fame game at Scott High, when the Lady Highlanders were down just four to Sunbright early in the fourth quarter.

This time, the game was decided well before the fourth quarter began, as Sunbright led 41-16 heading into the final period.

Offense was a struggle for both teams early. Casie Newport scored six of her game-high 17 in the first quarter, but Sunbright couldn’t manage much more, and scored just nine opening-quarter points.

But Scott High’s offense was non-existent in the first quarter, as the Lady Highlanders were held scoreless.

The second quarter saw Scott High score 10 points, but Sunbright finally found its rhythm, scoring 23 to take a 22-point lead to the intermission.

Scott’s leading scorer was Julie Lewallen, with seven points.

Sunbright struggled mightily from the line in the fourth quarter, going just 2 of 12 from the stripe and scoring just four points. Scott had by that time turned to its bench as well, getting four points from Zoey Terry and four more from Zoey Price.

Also scoring for Scott was Shaelynn Ellis with five points, Brianna Jeffers with four, Annalyne Woodward with three, Alaina Duncan with two and Melanie Spradlin with one.

In the second game, Mt. Pisgah jumped to a 13-point lead at the half, then held off Scott High’s third quarter comeback for a 50-38 win.

The offense got off to a much quicker start for the Lady Highlanders in game two, as four different players scored in the opening period.

The second quarter was a disaster, though, as Scott managed just one field goal and watched Mt. Pisgah turn a four-point lead into a double-digit advantage heading into the half.

It was Mt. Pisgah’s turn to struggle in the third quarter, as Scott saw Lewallen score five of her team-high 10 points to power a 13-6 run that pulled the Lady Highlanders to within six as the fourth quarter began.

But the final period was all about the free throw line. Mt. Pisgah made 10 of 13 from the line in the final period, while Scott was only 3 of 6.

For the game, Lewallen finished with 10 points, Jalin Young had seven, Jeffers had four, Terry had four, Woodward had four, Duncan had four, Julie Lawson had three and Brittany Morrow had two.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

